Could Luke Shaw Leave Man United After 11 Years At The Club?

Could Luke Shaw Be Set for a Summer Departure?

After more than a decade at Manchester United, Luke Shaw may now be contemplating a summer exit. The left-back, who joined the club in 2014 following a breakout spell at Southampton, is reportedly reassessing his position within the squad. Manchester United spent over £30 million to bring in the then-highly rated teenager, but his time at Old Trafford has been persistently marred by injury setbacks. Despite several promising spells, Shaw has struggled to maintain consistency, with fitness issues significantly limiting his impact.

Over time, the club has become less confident in relying on Shaw as their primary option on the left. With Tyrell Malacia also battling injury problems, INEOS have prioritised reinforcement in that area. In January, Patrick Dorgu arrived from Lecce, while Diego Leon was signed from Cerro Porteño and initially left on loan. The 18-year-old Paraguayan has since been integrated into Ruben Amorim’s senior squad, which has reportedly heightened Shaw’s concerns over his standing.

According to The Sun, Shaw now recognises that he may slip to third choice behind Dorgu and Leon, and is said to be open to offers ahead of the upcoming season. The same report suggests that clubs from the Saudi Pro League have recently shown interest, which could make this the ideal time for a move. Although Shaw was not among the five players who submitted transfer requests this summer, it appears he is no longer assured of a significant role under Amorim. He still has two years remaining on his contract, but given the circumstances, he might believe that this is the right moment to part ways with the club he has served for eleven years.

Amorim Open to Reintegration of Marginalised Players

Ruben Amorim has unexpectedly left the door open for the return of five players previously excluded from his pre-season plans. The Portuguese manager, currently leading the club’s tour of the United States, has made it clear that he is willing to reconsider their status if necessary. The players initially sidelined include Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia. Rashford has already secured a transfer to Barcelona, while the remaining four await clarity on their next steps.

Speaking at a press conference in New Jersey, Amorim said that some of these players needed to move on to make room in the squad, while others were seeking new challenges. He added that the club was allowing them time to weigh their options and that, if no transfers materialise, they would be reintegrated into the team. He explained that if the financial demands set by Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox were not met, those players would remain part of the squad, and he was prepared to welcome them back. He also noted that increased competition for places would be a positive outcome.

Despite this apparent openness, the players in question are likely aware that their chances of meaningful minutes would be slim, particularly in a season without European football. Unless injuries drastically alter the squad’s depth, they could struggle to earn opportunities.

For that reason, pursuing a move elsewhere still appears to be the most viable path. Sancho has been strongly linked with Juventus, with reports in Italy indicating that negotiations are progressing well. Antony remains a target for Real Betis, though the Spanish side are reportedly unable to meet United’s valuation. Meanwhile, the futures of Garnacho and Malacia remain uncertain.