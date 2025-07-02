What Juventus Signing David Has To Do With Man United Summer Business?

Juventus Move for David Could Open Doors for United

Manchester United may benefit from Juventus securing the signing of Jonathan David, a move which looks set to trigger a domino effect in the summer transfer window. Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Wednesday that David is on the verge of completing a free transfer to Juventus following the expiry of his contract with Lille. Although United had previously shown interest in the Canadian striker, INEOS opted to prioritise other targets, leaving the path clear for the Serie A side to act swiftly. The knock-on effect of David’s arrival could, however, assist United in resolving two key situations. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are now expected to ramp up efforts to sign Jadon Sancho, having identified the English winger as a top target once their centre-forward slot was secured.

Sancho, who recently returned from a loan spell at Chelsea, has no future under Ruben Amorim. United are keen to offload him for £25 million, although a deal with Juventus would likely hinge on the 25-year-old agreeing to lower his current wages. Additionally, Juventus’ attacking reinforcement means they now must reduce their wage bill, with Dusan Vlahovic the most obvious candidate to depart. The Serbian striker, whose deal expires in 2026, is seen as a potential option for United as they continue their search for a reliable No.9. While Vlahovic’s recent form has been less than convincing, the financial circumstances surrounding his availability could make him an intriguing prospect—if the price is right.

McCarthy Slams United for Letting McTominay Go

Benni McCarthy has publicly criticised Manchester United’s decision to sell Scott McTominay last summer, calling it “one of the biggest mistakes in football” during a scathing reflection on INEOS’ transfer policy. The midfielder left Old Trafford in August 2024 to join Napoli for £25 million, a move that raised eyebrows among fans, especially after United spent £50.5 million on Manuel Ugarte to fill the same role. McTominay had just delivered his most productive season, scoring 10 vital goals that arguably extended Erik ten Hag’s tenure. Since moving to Naples, the 28-year-old has thrived under a new system that grants him more attacking licence. He scored 13 goals and provided six assists in his debut Serie A campaign, including a decisive brace in April that effectively secured the title over Inter Milan.

His form earned him Serie A’s Most Valuable Player award and spots in both the official Team of the Season and The Athletic’s best XI. Meanwhile, United endured a nightmare campaign, finishing 15th in the Premier League and suffering heartbreak in the Europa League final. McCarthy, who departed Carrington last summer, didn’t hold back in his assessment. He told The Mirror that McTominay was “born to play for United” and, despite not being the most technical player, brought a level of grit and determination that the club sorely lacked. He added that similar qualities are now being sought in new signing Matheus Cunha.