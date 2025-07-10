Garnacho On The Way Out Of Man United, Is He Going To Italy?

Napoli Return for Garnacho After Winter Setback

Napoli are set to revive their pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho following an unsuccessful attempt to land the Manchester United winger in January. According to The Mirror, the Serie A champions are now preparing a fresh offer worth £45 million, an increase on the £40m they proposed during the winter window. They believe that Garnacho’s current position at Old Trafford, having fallen out of favour with manager Ruben Amorim, could help them secure a deal at a reduced price. Garnacho was told to find a new club following his reaction to being dropped for the Europa League final, and United subsequently delayed his return to pre-season training until the end of July to allow him time to finalise a move.

Napoli are hopeful the timing works in their favour and view the 21-year-old as a long-term investment, potentially reuniting him with former teammate Scott McTominay, who recently won Serie A’s MVP award.

Antonio Conte’s side have already added veteran midfielder Kevin De Bruyne following his Manchester City exit, and believe a younger attacking option like Garnacho would complement their evolving squad. Should the Argentine depart, he will do so with 144 first-team appearances, 26 goals, and 22 assists for United. However, Fabrizio Romano previously reported that Garnacho was prioritising a move within the Premier League. Chelsea had shown interest earlier this year but have since shifted their focus to Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who completed a move to Stamford Bridge last week.

United Join Race for Southampton Prospect Dibling

Manchester United are reportedly among four Premier League sides monitoring Southampton talent Tyler Dibling ahead of a potential summer move. According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports, United, along with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest, are assessing the 19-year-old’s situation following Southampton’s relegation to the Championship. Despite the club’s struggles, Dibling stood out during the 2024/25 campaign, amassing 33 league appearances and contributing two goals and one assist. He notably impressed United scouts last September during a match at St. Mary’s, in which he tormented Diogo Dalot and won a penalty after a surging run into the box.

Capable of operating across the front line, Dibling’s versatility makes him an attractive option for manager Ruben Amorim, who is eager to inject youthful dynamism into his attacking options. The forward has already featured on both wings, as a central striker, and in a supporting playmaker role. Southampton are reluctant to part ways with the academy graduate so early in his senior career, but a valuation of £47-55 million may force their hand should the player express a desire to move on. New manager Will Still could also view a potential sale as an opportunity to reinforce multiple positions ahead of a promotion push.

Speaking to German media, former West Ham technical director Tim Steidten noted Dibling’s standout qualities and suggested a move within England was most likely. He described the teenager as a player with exceptional first touch and unique attacking movement, though likely too expensive for most Bundesliga clubs.