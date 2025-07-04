Five Manchester United Players Hand In Transfer Request

Five United Players Hand In Transfer Requests Amid Reshuffle

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that five Manchester United players have formally asked to leave the club ahead of the 2025/2026 season. While United have made progress in the transfer market with the £62.5 million capture of Matheus Cunha, and continue to chase Bryan Mbeumo for a similar fee, budget limitations caused by their absence from European competition mean that outgoing transfers are crucial to financing further moves. With INEOS also eyeing a new striker, a goalkeeper, and midfield reinforcements, player sales are now a top priority.

Romano reported that Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, and Jadon Sancho have all submitted transfer requests. He added that their return to pre-season has been delayed to allow time for exploring possible exits. However, many supporters have voiced scepticism, noting that the five players in question have all fallen out of favour with Ruben Amorim and were already omitted from his plans.

This has led to suggestions that the club may have nudged them towards the exit door first, with their official requests serving as a formality. Sancho, currently linked with Juventus, has spent the past 18 months on loan. Rashford, Antony, and Malacia all left on short-term loans in January, while Garnacho remained but clashed with Amorim, culminating in his omission from the Europa League final lineup and a fiery post-match reaction. It now appears United are open to significant changes across the squad, with this group likely to spearhead the club’s summer exodus.

Could Rashford’s Dream Barcelona Move Finally Happen?

Barcelona are now seriously considering a move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford after missing out on their top target Nico Williams. The Athletic Club winger has signed a long-term extension in Bilbao, ending Barça’s hopes of luring him to Camp Nou. Their ongoing financial fair play restrictions prevented them from meeting Williams’ demands, forcing them to assess more affordable alternatives. According to Cadena Ser, Rashford is now one of their top priorities alongside Liverpool’s Luis Díaz. But while Díaz would command a fee in excess of £70 million, Rashford is reportedly available for £40 million — the same figure included in Aston Villa’s buy clause before his loan spell ended.

Barcelona’s preferred structure, however, involves a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the campaign, rather than a straight sale. The club would ideally like to wrap up the operation for around £34.5 million, significantly below United’s expectations. This proposal may not sit well with INEOS, who remain intent on a permanent transfer to secure immediate funds. United are said to have received other offers for Rashford and are looking to conclude a deal swiftly, rather than risk another drawn-out process like his previous loan. With the forward now one of five players confirmed to be pushing for an exit, a swift and decisive approach from Barcelona will be required if they hope to finally land a player long linked with a move to Catalonia.