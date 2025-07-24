Bayern Move For Chelsea Star Could Mean Man United Sell Their Player

Garnacho’s Chelsea Move Could Depend on Bayern’s Pursuit of Nkunku

A potential transfer involving Bayern Munich and Christopher Nkunku may indirectly open the door for Alejandro Garnacho to join Chelsea this summer. Reports suggest that Bayern are eyeing the French forward to fill the void left by Jamal Musiala’s long-term injury and Leroy Sane’s recent departure to Galatasaray. TeamTalk indicated that the Bundesliga side are exploring a deal worth around £40 million, which matches Manchester United’s current valuation of Garnacho, even though earlier reports valued the winger closer to £75 million.

Chelsea have maintained an interest in Garnacho and are closely monitoring his situation. However, it was reported that they would first need to sell several players before making a formal approach. Nkunku is among those expected to leave Stamford Bridge, while other names on the potential outgoings list include Nicolas Jackson and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Enzo Maresca is said to be keen on strengthening his attacking line after Noni Madueke’s transfer to Arsenal. Chelsea initially approached Garnacho’s representatives in January and have remained in contact since. Garnacho, currently under contract with United until 2028, is believed to prefer staying in the Premier League, although Napoli remain an option should he reconsider a move abroad. Alongside Chelsea, both Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in the 21-year-old, who has produced impressive performances despite the speculation.

Spurs Enquire About Mainoo Amid Uncertainty Over His United Future

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an approach for Kobbie Mainoo as uncertainty continues to surround the midfielder’s long-term position at Manchester United. Despite being one of the most promising academy graduates in recent years, it was reported that United no longer consider Mainoo untouchable as INEOS seek to raise funds through player sales. The 20-year-old has already accumulated 72 appearances for the senior team, secured 10 England caps, and won an FA Cup medal, making him a valuable asset for any top club.

It was claimed that Ruben Amorim has not yet found the best way to use Mainoo effectively, which may contribute to the possibility of him being unsettled. According to TBR Football, Spurs made a surprise enquiry to assess the chances of signing the midfielder before the transfer window closes. Chelsea are also believed to maintain interest in him.

Although United have not clarified their official position, their financial situation may influence any decision. The club have already missed out on a £40 million windfall after Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona on loan. If they struggle to offload players such as Antony, Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, and Tyrell Malacia, then they may be more willing to cash in on Mainoo. One key factor behind Spurs’ enquiry is the unresolved contract situation. Mainoo has been in negotiations for over a year without reaching an agreement. His current deal runs until 2027 with an option for a further year, but if he appears likely to see out his contract, United may opt to sell him now rather than risk losing him later without compensation.