What Awaits Manchester United In August 2025

It is that time of the year again. The return of competitive football is getting closer and it means we will be watching Manchester United in action. After a disappointing last season, completely destroyed by the Europa League final defeat, Ruben Amorim’s side is set to play their first season without European football after several decades.

Considering everything we got to see last season from the Red Devils, there is not going to be a lot of excitement that things will dramatically improve right away. Nevertheless, new season always brings great hope and therefore, United fans will be hoping for many more wins than in the past 12 months. The pre-season is not over yet, but with August around the corner, first Premier League matches will be coming soon. Here is who will United face next month.

The Final Two Friendlies

First up, Man United will play Everton, but not in the Premier League, but in the Premier League Summer Series in the United States. This match will be in the night between Saturday, 2 August and Sunday, 3 August. After this match, Amorim and his players will return to Europe to finish off their preparations for the new season.

Those preparations will end on 9 August, when the Devils will host Fiorentina at Old Trafford. This will be the final test before United kick off their Premier League campaign. This will also be the return of David de Gea to Manchester. This will be an early kick-off Saturday match, so it will be a nice opportunity for everyone to get ready for the new season.

Premier League Kick Off Against Arsenal

And what a start to the Premier League that will be for the Red Devils. Manchester United will host Arsenal in their season opener on Sunday, 17 August. Considering their respective campaigns, it is clear Mikel Arteta’s side will be the favourites in this one, but season openers can always bring some surprises everywhere. This could be a good glimpse into what we could expect from United and how much has Amorim managed to instill his principles into the team at the start of his first full season at the club.

Trip To London Comes Next

After facing the team from London in Manchester in the opener, United will then travel to the capital, where they will face Fulham. The match at Craven Cottage will be on Sunday, 24 August, and United will want to leave a good impression against Marco Silva’s side. Fulham will first play their season opener against Brighton.

Burnley Coming To Town

To cap things off, in their final match before the September international break, Man United will play Burnley, the latest addition to the league. This match will be played on 30 August at Old Trafford, and will be a good opportunity for United to win some important points early on in the campaign, to get things moving in the right direction. Especially since we know Amorim’s side will have to face Man City in their first, and Chelsea in their second match after the September international break. No time to waste…