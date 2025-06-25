Rashford And Sancho Get Closer To Leaving As New Rumours Emerge

Rashford Transfer to Barcelona Gathers Momentum

Marcus Rashford may be edging closer to a long-anticipated move to La Liga, with reports suggesting that Barcelona have revived their interest in the Manchester United forward. According to The Guardian, Barcelona have intensified efforts to secure Rashford’s signature, regardless of whether they land Nico Williams this window. The Catalan giants initially prioritised the Athletic Club winger, but manager Hansi Flick would reportedly welcome the arrival of both players to enhance his attacking options before pre-season begins. Rashford is said to be open to adapting his game to suit Flick’s system, with journalist Ben Jacobs reporting that the 27-year-old is willing to play centrally if required. That could see him act as a rotational option behind veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, especially given the Pole’s advancing age and Barcelona’s need to manage his minutes more carefully next term.

United, however, are unlikely to be satisfied with the terms currently being explored. Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign Rashford on an initial loan deal, with an option or obligation to buy in 2025. INEOS, for their part, would prefer a permanent sale this summer, ideally bringing in £40 million in pure profit for their academy product. Last month, Rashford’s agent met with Barcelona’s Sporting Director, Deco, to sound out the possibility of a transfer. Though talks cooled shortly afterwards, further developments are expected in the coming days. Should a deal be completed, Rashford would leave his boyhood club with 426 appearances, 138 goals, and 79 assists to his name.

Sancho Considers Fenerbahce Proposal

Jadon Sancho could be on the verge of a surprise move to Turkey, with Manchester United awaiting a formal offer from Fenerbahce. The 25-year-old winger has been deemed surplus to requirements under the new regime at Old Trafford, despite the managerial change from Erik ten Hag to Ruben Amorim. His public falling out with Ten Hag last season created an irreparable rift with the club’s hierarchy, who are now intent on offloading him. Chelsea were expected to make his loan deal permanent this summer for £25 million, but instead opted to pay a £5 million penalty to terminate the agreement, citing disagreements over wages and inconsistent performances. Napoli also explored a move earlier this month, but were put off by Sancho’s high financial demands.

Now, Fenerbahce are believed to be in advanced talks with the player, with Turkish journalist Buchi Labi claiming the club have made a substantial offer and that personal terms are close to being agreed. Sancho is reportedly giving serious consideration to the proposal, which is said to be the best he has received so far. CaughtOffside have backed up those claims, reporting that Fenerbahce’s pursuit is fully confirmed and that they are also working on additional signings from the Premier League. Arsenal, meanwhile, are understood to have made an initial enquiry regarding Sancho’s availability but decided not to pursue the deal further.