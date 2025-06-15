Mbeumo Talks Stall, So Man United Have Two Alternatives Prepared

United Weigh Alternatives as Mbeumo Talks Stall

Manchester United are refusing to budge on their valuation of Bryan Mbeumo despite Brentford knocking back their opening bid of £45 million plus £10m in add-ons. INEOS are now reassessing their strategy ahead of the official reopening of the transfer window on Monday, 16 June. The Reds are determined to operate within financial limits after missing out on European competition for the upcoming season. That discipline could prove pivotal in the weeks ahead, especially with Brentford likely to hold firm on their £70 million valuation or push higher if Tottenham Hotspur ramp up their interest.

Spurs’ appointment of Thomas Frank adds a fresh twist, as Mbeumo is reportedly open to reuniting with his former coach. The pair worked together for five years in West London, and the added incentive of Champions League football could influence the 25-year-old’s decision — despite initially prioritising a move to Old Trafford ahead of Tottenham, Newcastle United and Arsenal. Mbeumo is coming off a career-best season, having scored 20 goals and registered eight assists in the Premier League. It is no surprise, then, that Brentford are seeking top dollar for their standout performer. However, ESPN reported this morning that United CEO Omar Berrada has established a firm ‘price point’ the club are unwilling to exceed. If Brentford continue to hold out, United could walk away from the deal.

Should that happen, the club already have backup options lined up. Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo are both admired by INEOS and are seen as Premier League-ready alternatives capable of fulfilling similar attacking roles.

United Consider Luiz–Antony Swap Option

Manchester United were recently offered the opportunity to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz in a potential swap deal involving Antony, according to reports. Antony, who impressed during his loan spell at Real Betis with nine goals and five assists, has been deemed surplus to requirements by United. Juventus showed keen interest and were reportedly open to parting ways with Luiz to facilitate the move. The Brazilian midfielder has long been admired in England for his displays with Aston Villa and was once described as ‘world-class’ by Villa captain John McGinn.

However, the proposed deal appears to have stalled following changes at boardroom level. Cristiano Giuntoli, who had been leading the negotiations for Juventus and saw Antony as a priority target to bolster their attacking options, has since departed the club. Damien Comolli has taken his place, and it remains unclear if the new leadership will pursue the deal with the same intent. The swap would have solved issues for both parties. Antony is eager for a fresh start after a challenging spell at Old Trafford, while Luiz, currently out of form, may have benefited from returning to the Premier League where he previously thrived. United, for their part, are in search of greater defensive stability and control in midfield, something Luiz could have provided.

With the deal now uncertain, United may be forced to explore alternative midfield targets. They remain committed to reshaping their squad and are also expected to make a final decision on Antony’s future before the end of the window.