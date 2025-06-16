Manchester United Make Their First Move For Bundesliga Starlet

United Make First Move for Hugo Ekitike

Manchester United have taken the first formal step in their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, aiming to beat Liverpool and Chelsea to the Frenchman’s signature. The 22-year-old has informed Frankfurt of his desire to move on, just over a year after making his loan from Paris Saint-Germain permanent. Ekitike is now a top target for United, who are looking to continue their recruitment drive after securing Matheus Cunha earlier in the window. Ekitike enjoyed a breakout season in 2024/2025, registering 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. His consistent output has caught the attention of several top clubs, but United have acted first, with Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reporting that the Red Devils made contact with the player’s camp over the weekend to express their concrete interest.

A graduate of the Reims academy, Ekitike moved to PSG in 2022 but struggled for minutes in a star-studded attack. A loan move to Frankfurt in early 2024 allowed him to rebuild his confidence, eventually earning a permanent transfer and flourishing as a starter. While Chelsea and Liverpool both offer Champions League football, United could benefit from the fact that their rivals are currently focused elsewhere. Liverpool are balancing their budget following a big-money move for Florian Wirtz, while Chelsea have prioritised Club World Cup preparations. This gives United an opportunity to move quickly and try to secure Ekitike before the competition intensifies. The player’s preference is still unknown, but INEOS will hope that the early initiative proves decisive in bringing the talented striker to Old Trafford.

Rashford Situation Still Unresolved

Manchester United are continuing efforts to resolve Marcus Rashford’s future, with the forward not expected to play a role in Ruben Amorim’s plans next season. Rashford, who recently completed a loan spell at Aston Villa, is available for sale, and United are open to offers as they look to generate funds under Profit and Sustainability rules. Having come through the academy, any transfer fee received for the 27-year-old would count as pure profit in the club’s books.

Barcelona were long linked with a move and held discussions with his representatives in Spain earlier this year. Rashford is understood to be keen on a switch to Camp Nou, but the La Liga champions have since prioritised Nico Williams from Athletic Club. If they fail to land the Spanish winger, they may return for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz rather than revisit their interest in Rashford.

Despite this, Rashford does have Premier League options. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, both of whom will feature in the Champions League next season, are reportedly monitoring his situation. However, one obstacle remains his current wage demands, with clubs hesitant to match his £325,000-a-week salary. The England international is reportedly willing to accept a pay cut to facilitate a move. Should he depart this summer, Rashford will leave Old Trafford with 426 appearances, 138 goals, and 79 assists to his name, bringing an end to a significant chapter in his career at Manchester United.