Man United News: Casemiro And Hojlund Attract Interest From Saudi Arabia & Italy

Casemiro Edges Closer to Saudi Switch

Manchester United may finally be approaching their first major departure of the summer, with reports indicating that Casemiro could soon complete a move to Al-Nassr. Despite expectations of a wide-scale clear-out at Old Trafford, the early stages of the window have seen little movement on the outgoing front. The signing of Matheus Cunha for £62.5 million remains the only notable piece of business so far, and fans have grown restless with the lack of progress on squad trimming. While INEOS had hoped to find suitors for players such as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho, it appears that the first breakthrough has come elsewhere. According to Sport Jazirah, Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr are now in advanced talks to sign Casemiro, with negotiations progressing steadily behind the scenes.

The Brazilian midfielder has just one year remaining on his contract, which raises questions about the sort of fee United could realistically demand. Last summer, the club attempted to move him on following a dip in form, exacerbated by his status as the squad’s highest earner after David de Gea’s departure. Though he was not expected to feature prominently under Ruben Amorim, Casemiro performed well when injuries opened the door for him. His displays even led to a temporary reassessment of his role, but a potential sale would still be seen as logical. If the opportunity arises to reinvest in a younger profile, INEOS are likely to seize it.

Hojlund Open to Inter Milan Move

Rasmus Hojlund may be reconsidering his future at Manchester United, with fresh reports suggesting he is open to a return to Italy. The Danish striker publicly stated last month that he was planning for life at United next season, pointing to his contract that runs until 2028. However, sources close to the situation now suggest that Hojlund is privately exploring alternatives, and Inter Milan are emerging as a leading option. According to FC Inter News, Inter’s interest in the 22-year-old remains strong, but the Serie A giants are currently waiting to finalise Mehdi Taremi’s departure before submitting an official proposal. The reported structure of the deal would involve an initial loan for the 2025/2026 season, followed by a mandatory purchase clause the following year.

That arrangement is unlikely to satisfy United, who want immediate funds to reinvest this summer. With INEOS operating under a tighter budget after last season’s underperformance and absence from Champions League football, any Hojlund deal would require a significant upfront payment. The Italian outlet also reports that Hojlund has already given a verbal green light to the move. His limited impact last season, registering just four Premier League goals, has cast doubts over his long-term role at the club. While some fans may be reluctant to give up on such a young forward so early, others would welcome a change, especially if it helps United reshape their forward line. At £72 million, Hojlund arrived with high expectations, but those have yet to be consistently met.