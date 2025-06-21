Man United Need To Offload Players To Get The Duo They Are Linked With

United Aim to Generate Funds For Mbeumo Move

Fabrizio Romano has shared the most recent developments concerning Manchester United’s transfer activity, including some key updates on Antony’s future. In his latest video on his official YouTube channel, the Italian reporter explained that United remain determined to sign Bryan Mbeumo. However, he warned supporters to be patient, as agreeing a fee with Brentford will require a substantial sum, and it will not be straightforward given that United have already committed £62.5 million on Matheus Cunha without the cushion of European football next term. As a result, Romano clarified that the club must first sell players who are not in Ruben Amorim’s plans. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony were all named as potential departures.

Out of this group, Antony already knows where he would like to continue his career, with Romano revealing that the Brazilian winger is eager to stay at Real Betis. The player rediscovered his best form in La Liga following a frustrating two-and-a-half-year spell at Old Trafford, where he failed to live up to expectations. The 25-year-old quickly became a fan favourite in Andalusia, scoring eye-catching goals and producing performances reminiscent of his Ajax days. Romano added that Antony’s priority is to remain with the Spanish club despite interest from Serie A. Additionally, Romano confirmed that Antony had agreed to reduce his wages to facilitate the move. Betis are reportedly working on a creative deal structure that would see them pay around €20 million to buy part of his contract this summer, with an obligation to purchase the remaining portion next year.

Martinez Arrival Depends On Onana Departure

Fabrizio Romano also provided an update on United’s goalkeeping situation, specifically the futures of Andre Onana and Emiliano Martinez. Although INEOS are contemplating changes in this area, the club’s next move depends entirely on what happens with Onana. The Cameroonian shot-stopper has recently been linked with a move to Monaco after a report in L’Equipe claimed he had appeared on the Ligue 1 club’s shortlist. Yet Romano poured cold water on the speculation, telling fans that while Monaco do want a goalkeeper, Onana is not a priority target and may not even feature prominently in their plans. A substantial offer would also be required to tempt United into a sale, especially as they paid £47.5 million for him just two years ago and would be reluctant to register a financial loss.

Romano added that Onana himself is in no rush to leave, and that United’s best chance of offloading him could come from Saudi Arabia if an appealing offer is tabled. Meanwhile, Romano confirmed that Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez is open to joining United, but a transfer is unlikely unless Onana departs first. This means that any potential move for the Argentina international is tied to Onana’s future. With several pieces of the puzzle still in play, Romano suggested that United supporters may have to wait before anything concrete materialises — and there is every chance Onana could remain at Old Trafford for a third season if the club cannot find a buyer at the right price.