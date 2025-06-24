Man United Monitor Barcelona Goalkeeper As Option To Replace Onana

United Monitor Ter Stegen Situation at Barcelona

Manchester United are considering a surprise move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who could become available this summer following a change in circumstances at Camp Nou. The 33-year-old has been a stalwart in the Barcelona squad since arriving from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2014, winning a Champions League title, six LaLiga crowns, and six Copa del Rey trophies. Despite his decorated spell, Ter Stegen has fallen down the pecking order this season after an injury sidelined him early on. In his absence, Wojciech Szczesny was brought in and performed impressively, while the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol for €25 million indicates the club is planning for life beyond the German. According to Fichajes, Barcelona are now open to offloading Ter Stegen to ease their wage bill and meet Financial Fair Play requirements. Manchester United and Chelsea are both said to be interested, as they explore alternatives to their current No.1 options.

Although Andre Onana has not officially been transfer listed, his inconsistency and high-profile errors have led the Red Devils to consider a change between the posts. Described by critics as erratic, the Cameroonian’s long-term position remains uncertain. Ter Stegen, under contract until 2028, may still command a significant fee, but United could attempt to negotiate favourable terms given Barcelona’s financial position. The club are also monitoring Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, who remains open to a Premier League switch and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

United Win Race for Southampton Starlet

Manchester United have secured the signing of 16-year-old forward Harley Emsden-James, beating several Premier League rivals to his signature. The Southampton youngster has been highly regarded in youth circles and was courted by the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa. However, according to United insider Sully, the deal is now complete, with the player expected to finalise his move in the coming days.

Due to his age, Emsden-James cannot sign a professional contract, but Southampton will receive an academy compensation fee of around £1 million. The forward has already played for the Saints’ U18s and is expected to join United’s U18 squad immediately. Emsden-James joins a growing list of youth prospects being recruited under INEOS’ strategy to strengthen United’s academy. The club also agreed terms with Paraguayan defender Diego Leon in January and will soon complete the signing of Enzo Kana-Biyik, an 18-year-old striker from Le Havre.

This shift in focus marks a notable change in direction for the Red Devils. Instead of pursuing expensive signings with mixed success, they are now doubling down on nurturing homegrown talent for the future. Head coach Ruben Amorim has also demonstrated a willingness to promote youth, having already handed senior debuts to prospects such as Harry Amass, Chido Obi-Martin and Ayden Heaven.