Man United Learn Premier League 2025-26 Fixtures List: Everything You Need To Know

Amorim Faces Early Test As Man United’s Fixtures Are Revealed

Manchester United have today discovered their Premier League schedule for the 2025/2026 campaign, as Ruben Amorim prepares for his first full season in charge at Old Trafford. The Portuguese tactician will be desperate to make a strong impression following a dismal 15th-placed finish last term which is United’s lowest in Premier League history. Amorim’s side endured a wretched 2024/2025 campaign, collecting just 11 victories and suffering 18 defeats. Their tally of 44 goals was the second-lowest of any team that avoided relegation, with only Everton scoring fewer. A minus 10 goal difference capped off a season to forget, with United also suffering league doubles against six separate opponents, including Brighton, Newcastle and Wolves.

Yet the new campaign offers a chance to wipe the slate clean. The squad has already been strengthened with the £62.5 million addition of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, and talks continue over deals for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo and Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike. Amorim will hope further signings can help instil consistency and resilience from the outset.

The Red Devils begin the season with a blockbuster clash at home to Arsenal, who finished runners-up in 2024/2025 with 74 points, a staggering 32 more than United. The fixture list does not ease up, either, with early encounters against Chelsea and Manchester City also looming. As things currently stand, here are United’s opening five fixtures of the new campaign:

Matchday 1: Arsenal (H)

Matchday 2: Fulham (A)

Matchday 3: Burnley (H)

Matchday 4: Manchester City (A)

Matchday 5: Chelsea (H)

Television scheduling could lead to adjustments, but the opening stretch already promises a stern examination of Amorim’s side.

Mbeumo Edges Closer To Old Trafford Switch

Manchester United are nearing the completion of their second summer signing, with reports indicating that negotiations for Bryan Mbeumo have reached an advanced stage. The Brentford forward has been a priority target for INEOS since the window opened, and talks have gathered momentum over the past week.

Despite brief concerns surrounding interest from Tottenham Hotspur, where Thomas Frank was recently appointed head coach, United now appear to have a clear path to securing Mbeumo’s signature. According to Fichajes via UtdDistrict, ‘significant progress’ has been made, and ‘everything indicates’ the 25-year-old will be a United player in the coming days. United’s initial bid of £45 million plus £10m in add-ons was rebuffed, with Brentford pointing to the £62.5 million fee received for Matheus Cunha as a benchmark. While it remains unclear what final sum has been agreed, a deal appears increasingly likely.

Mbeumo enjoyed the best season of his career in 2024/2025, scoring 20 league goals and providing eight assists. His consistency was particularly noteworthy, as he started every Premier League match and completed 90 minutes in 37 of the 38 fixtures. While his arrival would bolster United’s attacking threat, the club must also prepare for his absence during the Africa Cup of Nations. Mbeumo is expected to join up with the Cameroon national team from December to January, alongside goalkeeper Andre Onana.