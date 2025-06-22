Man United Interested In Bayern Star As Italian Giants Monitor Hojlund

United Reignite Pursuit of Palhinha

Almost a year after being snubbed by João Palhinha, Manchester United have revived their interest in the Portugal midfielder. Palhinha finally completed his long-awaited transfer to Bayern Munich last summer after his initial deadline-day move had collapsed in September 2023, despite already travelling to Germany for a medical. Fulham pulled the plug after failing to source a replacement, forcing him to return to England. Yet the transfer hasn’t played out as hoped for either Palhinha or Bayern. The German club spent £48 million to sign him under Vincent Kompany, but the 29-year-old ended up making just six Bundesliga starts across the season. He also registered 11 substitute appearances in the league, played five times in the Champions League and once in the German Cup. Even this term, Palhinha was left on the bench in Bayern’s first two Club World Cup games.

That disappointing run was partly shaped by a long-term injury that kept him sidelined from November to January, making it difficult to reclaim his place in the starting line-up. With Bayern reportedly weighing up a loan or permanent sale to resolve Palhinha’s uncertain future, United are prepared to offer him a path back to the Premier League. GiveMeSport claims that the Red Devils, who were recently described as ‘eager’ to open talks, could pursue either a full transfer or a loan, the latter being a lower-risk option as INEOS work with a restricted transfer budget under Ruben Amorim.

Napoli and Inter Eye Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund could have a route back to Serie A if Manchester United allow him to leave this summer. Both Napoli and Inter Milan, last season’s top two in Italy, have reportedly placed the 22-year-old on their shortlist. Inter are seeking to bolster their attack after a humbling 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, while Napoli want reinforcements to help Antonio Conte defend their Scudetto.

Still, a move is far from straightforward. Hojlund recently affirmed his desire to stay at United. Speaking after a Denmark friendly, he told reporters that he expects to be at Old Trafford next term and is focused on a strong pre-season under his long-term contract.

That said, United could decide to sell if the right offer arrives. The Danish striker scored just four Premier League goals across 32 appearances last season, six fewer than in his debut campaign, and rumours have swirled that INEOS may cash in as part of their summer overhaul. Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport reports that Inter would ‘do everything’ to sign him. Napoli have also now been linked, although Gazzetta states that Darwin Núñez remains their first choice to lead Conte’s attack.