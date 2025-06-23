Could Man United Get Serie A Star For Just £21m?

Another Serbian Could Play For Man United

Serbian international Dusan Vlahovic could be on Manchester United’s radar as Juventus look to offload the striker this summer. Recent reports suggest that Juve have set a modest price tag of €35 million for the 25-year-old and would be prepared to accept as little as €25 million (£21m) to facilitate a sale. Vlahovic has also been offered to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, although United are thought to be among his preferred destinations.

Whether United move to sign Vlahovic is another matter. Given their recent struggles up front and the need to add proven quality, he could be an appealing option. The Serbian forward was once regarded as one of the most exciting strikers in Europe during his Fiorentina days, and Micah Richards noted as much during a past BBC segment (h/t Independent), describing Vlahovic as ‘lightning’ and lauding his left foot as ‘a wand’, saying that he had everything a club would want in a No.9.

Although his time in Turin has been inconsistent, Vlahovic still registered 15 goals and five assists last season. At 25, he is entering his peak years and possesses the physicality and technique to succeed in the Premier League. A move to Old Trafford could also suit Vlahovic personally, with United desperate for a reliable striker who could hit the ground running. With Juve lowering their valuation, Vlahovic would also come at a reasonable price, making him a relatively low-risk addition for the Red Devils. If the club completes a deal and the striker adapts to English football, this transfer could represent excellent value.

Add to this the fact that he could become the fourth Serbian to play for Man United this century, with Nemanja Vidic, Zoran Tosic and Nemanja Matic previously managing to do so.

United Eye Agoume Midfield Reinforcements

Manchester United are exploring a move for Lucien Agoume as they look to bolster their midfield this summer. Sevilla are under financial pressure and may be forced to sell the 23-year-old Frenchman for around £20 million. United, who scouted him during his teenage years, now view him as a promising option who could add physicality and composure in midfield. Agoume can play as a central or defensive midfielder and would suit United’s need for more control in the middle of the park. Joining one of England’s biggest clubs could also appeal to him as the next challenge in his career. A potential partnership with Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo could give United a strong platform for the future.

The club ended last season in the bottom half of the table and clearly require reinforcements in key areas. Adding a highly rated player like Agoume would fit into their long-term plans and offer significant potential for growth. Given Sevilla’s willingness to sell and United’s financial muscle, the move looks achievable if pursued. That said, they may face competition from Arsenal and Tottenham, who have also been linked with the midfielder. Even so, Agoume’s ceiling and skill set make him an exciting prospect for whoever lands him this summer.