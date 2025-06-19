Man United Get Good News About Ekitike As Hojlund Dilemma Persists

Embed from Getty Images

United Maintain Ekitike Pursuit Despite Competition

Manchester United continue to monitor Hugo Ekitike as they explore further additions to Ruben Amorim’s squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Having already secured the arrival of Matheus Cunha and made significant progress in talks for Bryan Mbeumo, INEOS are now focused on strengthening other key areas. According to David Ornstein, Ekitike remains firmly on the club’s radar and is one of several forwards being tracked by Premier League sides this summer. Ekitike’s future at Eintracht Frankfurt is under serious question following his reported request to leave. The Frenchman only made his switch from Paris Saint-Germain permanent last year after an initial loan stint, but he is now expected to move on following a standout season in the Bundesliga.

In 48 appearances across all competitions, the 22-year-old produced 22 goals and 12 assists, making him one of the most sought-after young forwards in Europe. His output has not gone unnoticed, with Chelsea and Liverpool also expressing interest in his services. Frankfurt are said to value the striker at around £80 to £85 million, although Ornstein suggests that the eventual fee could be lower. Speaking on The Athletic podcast, he stated that English clubs believe the deal could be struck at a reduced figure, potentially similar to the £63 million fee accepted for Omar Marmoush earlier this year. While no offer has yet materialised, United are in a strong position should they decide to accelerate their pursuit, especially given their urgency to bring in a reliable goalscorer. Amorim is reportedly an admirer of Ekitike and would welcome the chance to integrate him into his new-look attack at Old Trafford.

United Face Hojlund Dilemma As Exit Speculation Grows

Manchester United find themselves at a crossroads regarding the future of Rasmus Hojlund, who has attracted interest from several top European clubs. Despite a disappointing season which saw the Danish striker score just four Premier League goals, he remains committed to the club and recently reiterated his desire to stay. Speaking after Denmark’s post-season international friendly, Hojlund said he expects to remain at Old Trafford and is preparing for pre-season with that intention.

However, with INEOS actively pursuing reinforcements up front, questions continue to mount over his long-term role under Amorim. The manager is clearly looking for a more consistent goalscorer to lead the line, and Hojlund no longer appears to be the preferred choice. Inter Milan have been closely following the 22-year-old’s situation. According to Corriere dello Sport via FCInterNews, the Serie A runners-up are prepared to push hard to bring him to San Siro before the new campaign begins. Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that Hojlund has been high on their shortlist since the start of June.

United are unlikely to recoup the full £64 million they paid for him in 2023, and any sale would be weighed carefully against the need to maintain depth in attack. Inter, for their part, may need to make space in their squad by moving on Mehdi Taremi, while Hojlund would have to compete with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram. With options in the striker market already thinning and United having missed out on Liam Delap, the club may be hesitant to sanction an early exit for Hojlund unless a significant offer arrives.