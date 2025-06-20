Man United Consider Fiorentina Striker To Solve Their Problems

United Consider Kean To Solve Forward Issues

Manchester United may pivot toward Fiorentina striker Moise Kean as a more cost-effective alternative to their primary targets up front. The Red Devils have already brought in Matheus Cunha and are pushing hard to land Bryan Mbeumo, but their hunt for a proven centre-forward has been difficult. INEOS have already lost out on Liam Delap to Chelsea, while the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike could prove too expensive, with each commanding fees of between £65 million and £80 million. That’s why, as per TuttoMercatoWeb, United could shift their focus to Kean, who would only cost £44.5 million due to a release clause at Fiorentina. The 25-year-old Italian has had a mixed career (with spells at Juventus, Everton and PSG) but appears to have found his rhythm this season in Florence, scoring 24 goals and registering four assists across all competitions.

Kean combines imposing physicality with searing pace and more polished finishing, which prompted Christian Vieri to describe him as a ‘phenomenal’ striker in an interview with The Italian Football Podcast (via CaughtOffside). That said, the report notes that United will face competition from AC Milan and Al Qadsiah, with the latter prepared to offer Kean a lucrative €15 million-a-year contract. However, after a disappointing stint in England in 2019-20, Kean may want a chance to prove himself again in the Premier League. At 25, he may also feel too young to chase Middle Eastern money, especially when 30-year-old Bruno Fernandes recently rejected a far richer offer.

Could Sancho Be Serie A-Bound?

Jadon Sancho could find himself heading to Serie A this summer, with two Italian clubs monitoring his situation. The 25-year-old will not continue at Chelsea after they opted to pay a £5 million penalty instead of triggering their £25 million buy option. Despite an eye-catching start, praised as ‘amazing’ by Arsenal legend Ian Wright, Sancho’s form dipped, and he ended the season mostly as a substitute. That means a return to Old Trafford next month is on the cards. However, Ruben Amorim has already decided that Sancho is not part of his plans, choosing to prioritise new signings like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo instead.

Napoli have emerged as one potential destination, though they face strong competition from Juventus. According to Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, Juve, who already tried to sign the player last summer, have revived their interest. Di Marzio noted that the clubs have taken different approaches. Napoli have made contact with Sancho’s representatives, while Juventus have enquired directly with United. The Red Devils seem eager to offload the winger to raise funds for reinforcements.

Alongside Sancho, United are preparing to sell other players surplus to requirements under Amorim, including Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, and possibly Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane may not necessarily be on the transfer list, but interest from Inter Milan could change that as United look to bolster their forward options.