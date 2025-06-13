Man United Confident They Will Sign Mbeumo Despite Spurs Interest

United Remain Hopeful in Pursuit of Mbeumo Despite Spurs Threat

Manchester United are maintaining confidence that they will complete a deal for Bryan Mbeumo, despite Brentford’s resistance and increasing competition from Tottenham Hotspur. With Matheus Cunha already through the door as the club’s first signing of the summer, INEOS are now focusing efforts on strengthening other areas of the squad. Mbeumo has long been a top target for the Old Trafford hierarchy. The 25-year-old forward enjoyed an outstanding Premier League campaign, netting 20 goals under Thomas Frank, who described him and teammate Yoane Wissa as “incredible.” United lodged an opening offer worth £45 million plus £10 million in add-ons, but Brentford have held firm, valuing the Cameroon international at £70 million.

While talks have stalled in recent days, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano believes a compromise could still be reached between £60m and £65m. Supporters are growing increasingly anxious over the lack of recent movement, especially after Frank was surprisingly appointed as Spurs’ new manager. The Danish coach’s arrival in North London has led to fears that he may push for a reunion with Mbeumo.

German journalist Christopher Michel has reported that although United are wary of potential competition from Spurs, the club remains optimistic about concluding the deal. Management are reportedly working to ensure Mbeumo joins in time for the beginning of pre-season, which starts in July. The coming days are expected to be pivotal, with Tottenham needing to act swiftly if they are to rival United’s longstanding interest and early negotiations. Should the Red Devils finalise personal terms and structure a suitable bid, Mbeumo’s arrival at Carrington may not be far off.

United Join Chase for Ekitiké as Forward Market Heats Up

Manchester United have emerged as unexpected entrants in the race to sign Hugo Ekitiké, the highly-rated Eintracht Frankfurt forward. The 22-year-old has attracted interest from several top clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool, but Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has confirmed United are now officially involved. Ekitiké’s decision to seek a new challenge this summer has left Frankfurt with little choice but to explore a sale. The striker only became a permanent squad member in April after the club activated his buy option from Paris Saint-Germain, where he was restricted to a limited role. His breakthrough came last season with a career-best tally of 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 matches.

Frankfurt are reportedly demanding €100 million (£85m) to allow his departure. Though steep, United may be willing to reconsider priorities if Mbeumo negotiations continue to stall or collapse. The club already spent significantly on Matheus Cunha, whose £62.5m release clause was triggered with a combination of an upfront payment and scheduled instalments. Given the club’s clear intention to enhance its attacking options for Ruben Amorim’s first full season, Ekitiké could quickly become a key name if other avenues fail to progress. With Liverpool closing in on Florian Wirtz and Chelsea pursuing additional reinforcements, United may view this as an opportunity to gain ground on a rising talent before the transfer window officially reopens on 16 June.