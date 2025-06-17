Is Jadon Sancho Bound For Saudi Arabia, As Man United Look To Secure Goalkeeper’s Stay

Saudi Interest Grows in Sancho as United Await Offers

Jadon Sancho could be the next high-profile name to make a move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Hilal reportedly exploring a deal for the Manchester United winger. The Saudi giants, who failed in previous efforts to lure Bruno Fernandes to the Middle East, are now believed to be seeking information on the terms of a potential transfer for Sancho. According to CentreDevils, Al-Hilal are one of several Saudi Pro League clubs that have approached United to enquire about the 24-year-old’s availability. While past pursuits of stars such as Victor Osimhen and Theo Hernandez proved fruitless, Saudi clubs remain determined to strengthen their squads this summer — and United are open to doing business.

Sancho is not part of Ruben Amorim’s long-term plans and was made available for transfer after returning from a six-month loan spell at Borussia Dortmund. His time at Old Trafford has been turbulent, marked by inconsistency and off-field issues, most notably his public dispute with former manager Erik ten Hag.

The England international had joined Chelsea on loan last season, delivering several standout displays in the first half of the campaign. His form led Arsenal legend Ian Wright to describe him as “amazing,” though his performances faded as the season progressed. Ultimately, Chelsea opted to terminate their obligation-to-buy clause by paying a €5 million penalty. Despite the setbacks, there is growing optimism at United that they can secure a permanent transfer for Sancho in the coming weeks. Napoli have also registered interest, with the Italian side monitoring the situation closely. United’s intention remains clear. It is to move the winger on and recoup a portion of the £73 million they paid for him in 2021.

Heaton to Sign One-Year Extension at Old Trafford

Manchester United are close to confirming the contract extension of veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton, as preparations for the next stage of the transfer window continue. Following the early acquisition of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, the Red Devils have now shifted focus to retaining a key squad figure. According to Fabrizio Romano, Heaton has agreed terms on a one-year deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until the end of the 2025/2026 season. The agreement has received the full backing of manager Ruben Amorim and is expected to be officially announced soon.

Amorim values the 39-year-old’s experience and presence in the dressing room, particularly his influence on younger players. Heaton’s mentorship has also been praised by England manager Gareth Southgate, who named the veteran in his squad for Euro 2024 despite limited playing time at club level.

Since rejoining United in 2021, Heaton has made only three senior appearances: two in the League Cup and one in the Champions League. He has yet to feature under Amorim, who took charge last November. A United academy graduate, Heaton’s senior career includes notable spells at Burnley, Cardiff City, Bristol City and Aston Villa. He remains a respected figure within the England setup, having earned three international caps and continued recognition for his leadership and professionalism.