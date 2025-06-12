Could Dušan Vlahović Solve Man United’s Issues In Attack?

Embed from Getty Images

Vlahović Emerges as United Explore Centre-Forward Alternatives

Manchester United’s early summer activity has offered cautious optimism, despite the financial and emotional fallout from their Europa League final defeat. Matheus Cunha’s arrival and Bruno Fernandes’ decision to reject a substantial offer from Al-Hilal to remain at Old Trafford have helped stabilise the squad heading into the new campaign. Negotiations are ongoing with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo, with United’s £45 million bid plus £10 million in add-ons rejected. The forward remains a key target and has reportedly prioritised United ahead of Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle, suggesting a deal remains likely.

However, the club’s need for a proven centre-forward remains urgent. An early setback came as Liam Delap, previously considered United’s ideal target due to his Premier League experience and reduced release clause following Ipswich Town’s relegation, opted to join Chelsea, lured by Champions League football.

One new option has surfaced: Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović. According to GiveMeSport, the Serbian international is eager to make the switch to the Premier League, with Old Trafford named as his preferred destination. The 25-year-old, who scored 15 goals and provided five assists across 41 appearances last season, is said to believe he can make a major impact in England. Vlahović is reportedly seeking a salary of around £200,000 per week, which could prove a stumbling block for INEOS as they weigh the financial implications. Nonetheless, his proven ability and availability could force United to give the move serious consideration, especially after a league campaign in which the club managed just 44 goals.

Højlund Attracts Italian Giants Amidst Uncertain Future

While incoming transfers dominate the headlines, Manchester United are yet to make significant moves in terms of outgoings, despite the need to ease financial pressures following their failure to qualify for the Champions League. The loss in the Europa League final has added urgency to meet Profit and Sustainability rules, making player sales a critical part of the club’s summer strategy. Several players are being scrutinised by the board, with Rasmus Højlund’s name increasingly appearing in transfer speculation. Although the 22-year-old has insisted on staying to fight for his place, interest from top Serie A clubs may yet complicate his situation.

Højlund, who joined United for a reported £72 million including add-ons, endured a disappointing second season in the Premier League, scoring just four goals and looking far from the clinical forward the club hoped he would become. As United seek a more reliable No. 9, his future remains in doubt. According to CaughtOffside, via Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, both Napoli and Inter Milan are considering moves for Højlund. The newly-crowned Serie A champions and the Champions League finalists are in the market for a forward, with the Dane high on their list alongside Darwin Núñez and Lorenzo Lucca.

Should United receive a convincing offer, especially from a club willing to commit to a permanent deal, Højlund’s time at Old Trafford could be cut short as INEOS reshapes the squad for Ruben Amorim’s first full season at the helm.