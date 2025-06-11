Amorim Wants His Former Player To Improve Man United Defence

Amorim Keen on Inácio Reunion Amid United’s Defensive Overhaul

Rúben Amorim is pushing for a reunion with Gonçalo Inácio as Manchester United look to reinforce their defensive line ahead of the new season. While much of the current focus remains on Viktor Gyökeres, United are also exploring the possibility of signing the Sporting CP defender, whom Amorim previously coached for over five seasons in Portugal. The 23-year-old was on United’s radar last summer, but the club ultimately prioritised Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt instead. Now, with Victor Lindelöf and Jonny Evans departing following the expiry of their contracts, United are again in the market for a left-footed centre-back to complement the squad. Harry Maguire’s stay was extended by 12 months, but his long-term role remains uncertain.

Inácio appears to be a viable and relatively cost-effective solution. His release clause stands at £50 million, but reports in Portugal suggest Sporting may be willing to accept an offer closer to £33 million. Having made 187 appearances under Amorim, his familiarity with the manager’s methods makes him an attractive option. According to O Jogo, relayed by CaughtOffside, both United and Liverpool are considering an approach for the Portugal international, while Newcastle are also monitoring developments. However, Champions League qualification could sway Inácio’s decision, with both Liverpool and Newcastle able to offer European football, unlike United.

Angel Gomes Opts for Marseille Over Premier League Return

Angel Gomes is set to join Olympique Marseille after declining a contract extension at Lille, bringing his five-year stint in northern France to an end. The Manchester United academy graduate had been linked with a return to Old Trafford, but has instead opted to remain in Ligue 1 and take the step up to Champions League football. During his time with Lille, Gomes also enjoyed a productive loan spell at Boavista, and went on to earn a key role upon his return to the French side. With his contract expiring, several clubs including Tottenham and United considered a move, viewing the 23-year-old as a low-risk acquisition due to his free agent status.

Ultimately, Gomes decided to join Marseille, whose second-place finish last season secured a Champions League berth. Fabrizio Romano confirmed the medical is underway, with the player expected to sign a three-year deal with the French outfit imminently. For INEOS, attacking reinforcements remain the priority. Matheus Cunha was signed on the opening day of the transfer window, and negotiations are ongoing for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, who has indicated a preference for United despite interest from Arsenal, Newcastle, and Spurs. Only once the attacking unit is fully addressed will the club shift attention to strengthening other departments, including the goalkeeper position.