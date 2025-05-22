Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned From Europa League Final

Tottenham Hotspur claimed their first major trophy in 17 years with a narrow 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final. Despite a lively opening from United, they failed to convert promising moments into genuine chances, and Spurs took the lead just before half-time through a fortunate deflection off Luke Shaw.

The second half offered little in terms of clear-cut opportunities, as both teams cancelled each other out. For United, it marked a limp end to their European campaign, while Spurs lifted their third UEFA Cup/Europa League title.

Amorim’s In-Game Management Under Scrutiny

Ruben Amorim’s tactical inaction once again proved costly. United lacked urgency and vertical threat in the first half, overly reliant on recycling possession along the back line. While Patrick Dorgu and Amad Diallo showed glimpses of attacking intent, the overall approach was timid and predictable.

Tottenham’s opener came from a breakdown in communication at the back, but rather than react swiftly, Amorim waited 25 more minutes before introducing fresh legs. The arrival of Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee finally sparked United into life, but it was far too late. The manager’s ongoing commitment to an ill-fitting 3-4-3 system, regardless of the opposition or game state, continues to raise serious questions.

Defensive Unit Cracks at the Wrong Moment

For much of the match, United’s back three of Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Leny Yoro performed with discipline and cohesion. However, football is a game of moments—and in the key moments, they faltered. The goal stemmed from a lack of awareness and urgency: Maguire failed to track Brennan Johnson, Shaw’s unfortunate touch wrong-footed Onana, and communication breakdowns led to unnecessary pressure.

There were other worrying signs too. Yoro, just 18, was left to manage multiple attackers without support from his goalkeeper, while Dorgu’s unnecessary touch conceded a corner from a harmless cross. Most alarmingly, the defensive line often appeared uneasy when forced to rely on Onana, indicating a trust deficit that needs immediate addressing.

Højlund’s Inconsistencies Continue

Rasmus Højlund’s struggles up front were again on full display. Though he nearly equalised with a second-half header—brilliantly cleared by Micky van de Ven—the Danish striker failed to deliver in a match that demanded a cutting edge. With Guglielmo Vicario stranded off his line, Højlund should have converted. Interestingly, he looked more effective when drifting into deeper positions, allowing Diallo to attack centrally. But a central striker who hasn’t scored in his last 21 appearances cannot be United’s long-term solution. This summer must see the recruitment of a dependable goalscorer.

What Comes Next?

Before the final, Amorim declared that this result wouldn’t define the season—a campaign already deemed a failure. With no Champions League football and no domestic success, the pressure now shifts to the boardroom. Ineos must oversee a ruthless summer overhaul, just as Ralf Rangnick advised years ago. United require structural change and serious investment. Amorim is expected to remain at the helm, but the same cannot be said for many of his players. After another season of underachievement, the time for sentiment is over. A reset is not optional—it’s essential.