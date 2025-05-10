Manchester United vs West Ham – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United continue to contend with injury setbacks ahead of their weekend clash. Joshua Zirkzee has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, joining Lisandro Martínez (knee) and Diogo Dalot (calf) on the sidelines—leaving Erik ten Hag’s defensive options looking increasingly thin. There’s also little hope of seeing academy prospects Ayden Heaven and Toby Collyer feature, as both youngsters remain out with fitness issues. The situation leaves United short on depth at both ends of the pitch.

West Ham are similarly hampered by a string of absentees. Michail Antonio has been unavailable since December following a car accident, while summer signing Crysencio Summerville has seen his debut campaign derailed by a hamstring injury sustained in January.

Form Guide

Fresh from dismantling Athletic Club 7-1 on aggregate to reach the Europa League final, United return to domestic action under very different circumstances. Despite European heroics, their Premier League form remains dismal—six league matches without a win has left the Red Devils languishing in 15th place. Last weekend’s 4-3 loss to Brentford marked another frustrating outing, as defensive frailties and late lapses continued to cost them. With only three matches remaining and the 40-point safety mark still out of reach, there’s little room for error.

West Ham, meanwhile, are limping toward the finish line themselves. Now winless in eight league games, the Hammers are on course for their worst top-flight finish since being relegated in 2010-11. Graham Potter’s side sit 15 points above the drop zone, spared by the poor form of newly promoted clubs rather than their own resilience. Even so, they managed to take a point off Europa League finalists Tottenham last Sunday, with a 1-1 draw offering some semblance of encouragement in an otherwise miserable run.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will get a 2-1 win against West Ham. United’s midweek triumph in Europe could provide just the spark they need to halt their domestic slide. The energy from Thursday night’s victory should translate into renewed belief, particularly against the Hammers that appear to be running on fumes.

Although neither team is in form in the league, the momentum—and motivation—clearly favours the hosts. Expect Manchester United to take advantage of West Ham’s downturn and grab a much-needed three points at Old Trafford.