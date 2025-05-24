Manchester United vs Aston Villa – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United continue to cope without Lisandro Martínez, who remains sidelined due to a knee injury. Fellow centre-back Matthijs de Ligt also remains a doubt after missing four consecutive games with a similar problem. However, there is good news for Amorim: Leny Yoro, Diogo Dalot, Joshua Zirkzee and Jonny Evans have all recovered from injury and are available for selection in the Europa League final squad, which should boost defensive and attacking options. Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho—whose future at Old Trafford remains uncertain—will all be vying for a place in Amorim’s starting lineup. Rotations could be on the cards, depending on how Amorim chooses to approach the final match of the season.

For Aston Villa, Marcus Rashford is ineligible to face his parent club due to loan regulations and remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Youri Tielemans is a major doubt after missing Villa’s last two matches with a calf issue. However, Jacob Ramsey is back from suspension and could slot back into the midfield, potentially replacing John McGinn or Marco Asensio. In defence, Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa are likely to start again, but Unai Emery must decide whether to persist with Pau Torres and Ian Maatsen or recall Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne. Meanwhile, Emiliano Martínez is set to start in goal, in what could be his final appearance for the club amid reported interest from Saudi Arabia.

Form Guide

Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final midweek means they will miss out on European football next season for only the second time in 35 years. Domestically, their form has been alarming—losing 18 of their 37 Premier League matches, including nine at Old Trafford, equalling their worst home record in a single campaign.

Amorim faces the challenge of lifting his players for the final game against Aston Villa, though motivation may be in short supply given their eighth-place finish last term was already their lowest ever in the Premier League era. United are without a win in their last eight league games (D2, L6), though history offers a glimmer of hope: they have beaten Villa 40 times in the Premier League—more than any side other than Everton, who they have beaten 42 times.

In stark contrast, Aston Villa come into the game buoyant after a 2-0 win over Tottenham in their last league outing. That result keeps them firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification for a second straight season. Villa are sixth in the table, level on points with Newcastle United and Chelsea but trailing on goal difference. Should both rivals win, Villa’s fate could depend on Manchester City slipping up at Fulham.

Predicted Outcome

We predict a 3-1 win for Aston Villa against Manchester United, as the hosts will want to end a dire season with at least some pride, but with nothing to play for, it is hard to see Amorim inspiring a reversal of form. Villa, meanwhile, have everything to play for and have shown impressive resolve away from home, winning four of their last five road matches without conceding a goal.