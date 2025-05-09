Manchester United 4-1 Athletic Bilbao: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United are through to the Europa League final after a thumping 4-1 victory over Athletic Club at Old Trafford, sealing a dominant 7-1 aggregate triumph. Despite carrying a healthy lead from the first leg, United were caught off guard early on as the visitors struck with a thunderous long-range effort to open the scoring.

However, all momentum shifted following a game-changing triple substitution. Mason Mount’s introduction proved decisive as the midfielder equalised with a superb curling finish, before Casemiro nodded home the go-ahead goal. With Bilbao deflated, Rasmus Højlund added a third before Mount capped his star showing with a second strike from range to put the tie well beyond reach.

Mount Makes the Difference

Mason Mount’s impact from the bench was immediate and emphatic. Introduced amid rising tension, the midfielder delivered a performance of real quality and calm under pressure. His first goal—an elegant turn and finish into the far corner—ignited Old Trafford and swung the tie definitively back in United’s favour. Mount’s second, a long-range drive late in the match, showcased the confidence now flowing through the No.7, who has scored three goals in two appearances. With form peaking at the perfect moment, Erik ten Hag now faces a selection dilemma ahead of the final—Mount has surely played his way into the starting XI. Robbie Savage labelled it Mount’s best performance in a United shirt, and the midfielder may yet become the key figure in United’s pursuit of European silverware.

Garnacho Wasteful In Front Of Goal

While the scoreline flattered United in the end, it could have been even more comfortable had Alejandro Garnacho taken his chances in the first half. Twice he found himself through on goal, and twice he failed to convert. It’s a recurring issue for the 19-year-old, whose final-third decision-making and finishing have let him down at key moments this season. In a high-stakes semi-final, such misses are magnified—and Garnacho was fortunate they didn’t prove costly. Though he continues to show flashes of brilliance, improvement in front of goal is needed if he’s to cement his place as a reliable forward option moving forward.

Yoro Impresses Again

While United were under siege for much of the match, young centre-back Leny Yoro delivered another mature and commanding display. Composed under pressure and strong in the tackle, the Frenchman stood tall when his side needed him most. Alongside Harry Maguire, Yoro anchored the defence through Bilbao’s most threatening spells and once again justified the £51 million investment made by Ineos last summer. At just 19, he continues to show signs of developing into one of Europe’s elite defenders. Yoro’s rise has been one of the most consistent positives in a turbulent campaign for United.

Final Awaits In All-English Clash

Manchester United now turn their focus to the Europa League final, where they will face fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs saw off Bodø/Glimt to book their own place in the Bilbao showpiece, setting up an all-English final on 21 May.

With both sides enduring troubled league campaigns, the final represents a shot at redemption—and a pathway to Champions League qualification. Victory would also see England record an unprecedented six clubs in next season’s competition, potentially including the Red Devils. For Amorim’s United, the job is far from done—but they are now just one game from European glory.