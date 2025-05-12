Manchester United 0-2 West Ham: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United’s wretched Premier League run dragged on with a limp 2-0 defeat to West Ham at Old Trafford. Goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen ensured the visitors took all three points, piling further pressure on a United side increasingly preoccupied with their European ambitions.

Despite enjoying the lion’s share of possession, United looked blunt in attack and bereft of ideas. Ruben Amorim has openly admitted that the Europa League final is now the club’s top priority—and on this evidence, that shift in focus was all too obvious. The Red Devils are now winless in seven league games.

Yoro Injury Overshadows Poor Display

The result itself may prove secondary to the concern surrounding Leny Yoro, who was forced off early in the second half with a suspected foot issue. Though the teenager exited without the aid of crutches or a protective boot, he was seen limping heavily—raising fears over his availability for the Europa League final. Yoro has been a standout performer in recent weeks and was expected to start against Spurs in the upcoming showpiece. Amorim will be anxiously awaiting scan results, with any absence potentially reshaping his defensive plans for the biggest game of United’s season.

Ugarte Exposed Once Again

Manuel Ugarte’s struggles continued, with the Uruguayan enduring another difficult afternoon in midfield. While his early days in Manchester were marked by tentative adaptation, recent performances have begun to expose deeper technical limitations. Against West Ham, Ugarte was repeatedly dispossessed, most notably in the build-up to Bowen’s goal when he was robbed by former teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka. His inability to retain the ball under pressure led to his substitution—an acknowledgment from the bench that his presence was becoming a liability.

Wan-Bissaka’s Redemption Arc

Returning to Old Trafford, Aaron Wan-Bissaka delivered a commanding performance that underscored his continued value at Premier League level. Released by United in the summer in favour of Noussair Mazraoui, the full-back showed no signs of sentimentality in a display that earned him man of the match. Deployed on the left flank, Wan-Bissaka was instrumental in both goals—first contributing to Soucek’s opener and then dispossessing Ugarte to launch the counter that led to Bowen’s strike. His defensive awareness remained sharp, including a perfectly timed challenge on Alejandro Garnacho late on.

Historic Streak Snapped At Old Trafford

Sunday’s result brought an end to an 18-year unbeaten run for Manchester United at home against West Ham. The Hammers hadn’t won at Old Trafford since the final day of the 2006/07 season—when Carlos Tevez scored the decisive goal in a dramatic survival battle. That match, remembered for Tevez’s heroics, also marked the beginning of the Argentine’s controversial move to Manchester United. This latest defeat, however, carries no such silver lining for the hosts—just more questions in a season drifting off course.