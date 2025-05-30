Man United Turn Their Focus On Brighton Winger

United Turn Their Focus to Minteh

Manchester United have emerged as one of several Premier League sides monitoring Brighton’s electric young winger Yankuba Minteh. The Red Devils are in the midst of a comprehensive squad overhaul, with plans to provide new boss Ruben Amorim with players capable of executing his tactical blueprint effectively. The club are set to confirm Matheus Cunha as their first signing of the summer in the coming days, but they remain eager to add another creative spark to bolster their attacking options. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed United’s intention to secure another versatile No.10, with Bryan Mbeumo and Rayan Cherki initially linked as potential targets.

Now, it seems Minteh has been added to United’s shortlist. The 20-year-old winger impressed during Brighton’s 3-1 win at Old Trafford in January, scoring once and setting up another. He ended his debut Premier League campaign with six goals and four assists in 32 appearances.

Minteh, who stands out for his pace and explosive movement down the right flank, has certainly caught the attention of Old Trafford’s decision-makers. His ability to operate on both wings, either as a traditional wide man or as an inverted forward, has only enhanced his appeal. However, United face stiff competition for his signature. Our sources suggest Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal have all expressed an interest in Minteh, underlining the fierce battle ahead. Minteh’s journey has been remarkable, moving from Odense in Denmark to Newcastle for just €8 million in 2023. Loaned out to Feyenoord before joining Brighton for £30 million last summer, his rapid rise has made him one of the most sought-after young talents in the league.

Villa Eye Chevalier Amid United Interest

Manchester United’s summer business could once again be complicated by Aston Villa, with the Midlands club reportedly setting their sights on Lucas Chevalier. This follows another saga between the two clubs involving Marcus Rashford, who had been on loan at Villa Park but ultimately wasn’t signed permanently for £40 million. Villa’s failure to secure Champions League qualification, a direct consequence of United’s 2-0 win over them on the final day, effectively scuppered that move.

Villa now appear to be targeting Chevalier, a 23-year-old goalkeeper who has become a mainstay at Ligue 1 club Lille and has earned senior caps for France. The highly-rated shot-stopper is regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young keepers, making him an appealing option for United as they seek to bolster their own ranks. Missing out on Chevalier would undoubtedly be a blow for United, given their goalkeeping options remain a key area of focus heading into the new season. Nonetheless, the Red Devils continue to explore other potential targets in this position, with Burnley’s James Trafford, Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen, and Torino’s Vanja Milinkovic-Savic all believed to be on their radar.