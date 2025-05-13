Man United And Tottenham Endure Injury Problems Ahead Of Europa League Final

Embed from Getty Images

Yoro Injury Clouds United’s Europa League Preparations

Manchester United were handed a serious blow ahead of the Europa League final as Leny Yoro limped off during their 2-0 defeat to West Ham. The 19-year-old centre-back, who has become a mainstay in Ruben Amorim’s back three, looked in distress after a routine pass back to Altay Bayindir and was substituted early in the second half.

Yoro immediately signalled to the bench, clutching his leg with visible discomfort. As he exited the pitch with his shirt pulled over his head, the gravity of the moment hit home for United—just ten days before their season-defining final against Tottenham in Bilbao.

The teenager has been instrumental in United’s European run, displaying calmness in possession and excellent positional sense. His absence would represent a major tactical dilemma for Amorim, particularly with Spurs boasting the firepower of Son Heung-min and Dominic Solanke. The manager must now assess whether to slot in Harry Maguire, reshuffle with Victor Lindelöf, or even consider abandoning his preferred back three.

Spurs Sweat Over Kulusevski Ahead of UEL Showdown

Tottenham, too, are facing their own injury crisis ahead of the Europa League final, with Dejan Kulusevski potentially joining an already significant list of absentees. The Swedish midfielder limped off after just 19 minutes in their 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace and was seen heading straight down the tunnel.

With James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall already ruled out for the remainder of the season, losing Kulusevski would severely limit Ange Postecoglou’s creative options. According to The Athletic’s Jay Harris, having all three unavailable for Bilbao would be nothing short of a “disaster”.

Spurs’ domestic form has been dismal—they currently sit 17th, one point behind United—yet their record against the Red Devils this season has been impeccable. Postecoglou’s side completed a league double over Amorim’s men and knocked them out of the Carabao Cup back in December.

All Eyes on Bilbao as Both Sides Look to Salvage the Season

Both clubs are treating the Europa League final as their only path to redemption. Amorim has made it clear that European success has taken precedence over league form, evident in his recent team selections. Though he fielded a strong XI against West Ham, the decision to rest Andre Onana hinted at his forward-looking strategy.

Now, the focus for both managers will be on patching together the most competitive side possible. For Amorim, that may mean a forced tactical rethink without Yoro. For Postecoglou, the hope will be that Kulusevski’s scan returns better news than feared.

With key absences mounting and poor league campaigns in the rear-view mirror, the stage in Bilbao promises a high-stakes, all-English clash where both clubs are desperate for a silver lining.