Man United News: Devils Look Towards Palace Duo To Strengthen Squad

The Devils Eye Up Palace Pair

Eager to strengthen Ruben Amorim’s squad with players who have already proven themselves in the Premier League, INEOS have added two more names to their summer shortlist ahead of the window opening on 1 June. So far, Manchester United’s most concrete targets have all plied their trade in the English top flight during the 2024-25 campaign. Matheus Cunha appears close to signing, while the club have held in-person talks with Liam Delap and remain heavily linked to Bryan Mbeumo.

Now, according to ESPN, United have explored a possible double swoop for Crystal Palace’s star duo Adam Wharton, valued at £80 million, and Eberechi Eze, valued at £65 million. It is fair to say that a deal for either player will not come easy. Both Wharton and Eze are integral to Oliver Glasner’s plans at Selhurst Park, and with Palace preparing for Europa League football next season, they will need to ensure adequate depth within their ranks.

Nevertheless, should one or both players express a desire to leave, United are poised to test the Eagles’ resolve. With no European football of their own, Amorim will be aiming to launch a serious league campaign, while also targeting deep runs in both domestic cups to bring some much-needed silverware and restore morale at Old Trafford. Beyond the transfer market, United will also formally bid farewell to Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans at the end of June. All three veterans were able to feature in front of the home fans for the final time during Sunday’s win.

Trio Of Clubs Target Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes continues to be the subject of intense speculation, with interest from three clubs adding intrigue to his uncertain future. While his leadership has been questioned by former United captain Roy Keane, Fernandes’s impact on the pitch is undeniable. With 19 goals and 19 assists across all competitions this season, it’s no wonder his presence remains so crucial for the Red Devils.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have reignited their pursuit of the 30-year-old, launching another bid to prise him away from Old Trafford. However, reports in Manchester suggest two Major League Soccer clubs have also declared interest in the Portuguese playmaker. Although the financial packages from the US aren’t as lucrative as the Saudi offer, the lifestyle appeal of a move to America could tempt Fernandes if he seeks a fresh challenge.

For the moment, United are keen to retain their talisman for at least another year, with Amorim personally voicing his desire to keep Fernandes in the fold for his first season at the helm. Yet this could all change if a truly irresistible offer emerges. With a restricted transfer budget of just £100 million this summer, the club are aware that any significant squad rebuild will likely depend on funds raised from player sales. Thus, if the right proposal arrives for Fernandes, United will be forced to weigh their options carefully, balancing their desire to keep a key figure against the financial realities of a challenging transfer window.