Man United News: Devils Hold Talks With Bournemouth Star

While we are waiting for new challenges ahead for Manchester United, and this week’s match against Chelsea in the Premier League, the transfer rumours are swirling more and more around Old Trafford. The Devils are now in a situation where they are playing their worst domestic season in decades, but are also in the Europa League final and could qualify for Champions League football should they beat Tottenham at San Mames on 21 May.

So this provides an interesting conundrum. United must improve their squad drastically, but as of now, they don’t know if they will have any European football next season. Nevertheless, one player seems to be on the club’s radar.