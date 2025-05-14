Man United News: Devils Hold Talks With Bournemouth Star

While we are waiting for new challenges ahead for Manchester United, and this week’s match against Chelsea in the Premier League, the transfer rumours are swirling more and more around Old Trafford. The Devils are now in a situation where they are playing their worst domestic season in decades, but are also in the Europa League final and could qualify for Champions League football should they beat Tottenham at San Mames on 21 May.
So this provides an interesting conundrum. United must improve their squad drastically, but as of now, they don’t know if they will have any European football next season. Nevertheless, one player seems to be on the club’s radar.
United Hold Talks With Semenyo as Transfer Plans Accelerate
Manchester United appear intent on reshaping their squad with players already proven in the Premier League, and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo is the latest to emerge on their radar. According to talkSPORT, the Red Devils have held discussions with the 25-year-old forward as INEOS target dynamic and adaptable attackers for Ruben Amorim’s system.
Semenyo, who joined Bournemouth for £10.5 million in January 2023, is now valued at between £50-60 million. Despite the high asking price, his explosive performances—scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 35 appearances—have justified the interest. Notably, he’s delivered key contributions against top sides including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City.
United’s interest in Semenyo follows strong links to Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap. Cunha is expected to arrive regardless of Europa League success, while Delap, reportedly eager to play European football, is still weighing up his options. With both players’ release clauses totalling £92.5 million and the funds said to be available, United could finalise both deals swiftly once personal terms are agreed.
Sancho Set for Summer Exit Amid Turkish Interest
While United look to strengthen their frontline, Jadon Sancho’s future remains uncertain. Despite an obligation-to-buy clause worth £25 million in his loan deal with Chelsea, reports suggest the Blues are considering paying a £5 million penalty to avoid a permanent transfer.
Sancho’s form has shown flashes of improvement since his move to Stamford Bridge, but his overall impact remains underwhelming. United, under Amorim, are unlikely to reintegrate the 25-year-old into their plans and will prioritise finding a new home for the winger this summer.
That opportunity may come from Turkey. Journalist Arda Ozkurt, via Haber Sarikirmizi, reports that Galatasaray are exploring a potential deal for Sancho. The Turkish champions are said to be assessing the situation with the aim of opening talks with United.
Sancho’s contract runs until 2026, with an option for an extra year—an extension United could activate to maximise any potential resale. After a disappointing spell at Old Trafford, the winger looks set for a clean break as the club seek to cut losses and rebuild with more reliable contributors.
