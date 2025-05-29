Man United News: Delap Snubs Devils, Garnacho On The Way Out

Delap Chooses Chelsea Over United

Liam Delap looks set to reject advances from Everton, Manchester United and Newcastle United in favour of a move to Chelsea. The Ipswich Town striker has been the subject of widespread interest ahead of the summer transfer window but has decided to head to Stamford Bridge instead. This move would see Delap reunited with Enzo Maresca, under whom he previously worked at Manchester City, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the deal.

It is believed that United’s failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League – or any European competition – has seriously harmed their pursuit, leaving Chelsea with a clear path to trigger the £30 million release clause in Delap’s contract. United’s inability to land Delap could now boost their chances of signing Bryan Mbeumo. According to GiveMeSport, missing out on Delap would make United ‘significantly more likely’ to secure the services of the Brentford star this summer.

Although Mbeumo is not a traditional centre-forward, the Cameroonian has earned widespread acclaim. After six years with Brentford, Mbeumo is widely tipped to leave West London in the coming months. Signed from Troyes for a then-club record £5.8 million back in 2019, Brentford now value the 24-year-old at around £50-60 million. His 1-1 equaliser against Wolves on the final day of the season saw him break the 20-goal barrier in the Premier League for the first time, enhancing his credentials. Brentford boss Thomas Frank has already admitted that his prized asset is likely to move on before the 2025/2026 campaign gets underway.

Garnacho’s Future Uncertain

Beyond the players expected to leave on free transfers or return from loan spells, Alejandro Garnacho also looks set to depart Manchester United this summer. Indeed, it seems hard to imagine a way back for the 20-year-old following his reaction to being left out of the starting line-up for the Europa League final, when he was directly told by Ruben Amorim to ‘pray’ he could find another club.

Speaking to reporters after the defeat in Bilbao, Garnacho expressed frustration at being benched, making some improper comments along the way. Such comments appear to have sealed his fate at Old Trafford, with the Argentine winger left out of the squad for the final day of the Premier League season, although he has travelled with the team on their post-season tour of Asia. If Garnacho has indeed played his last competitive match for United, he leaves behind 144 senior appearances, with 26 goals and 22 assists to his name. INEOS reportedly value him at around £60 million.

Chelsea and Napoli registered interest in Garnacho as early as January, with Napoli having had a £45 million bid rejected. Reports suggest the newly-crowned Serie A champions plan to revive negotiations with United this summer. There is also interest from some unexpected quarters. Aston Villa are reportedly keen on bringing the dynamic winger to Villa Park, while Erik ten Hag – newly installed as Bayer Leverkusen manager – would like to reunite with his former charge. AC Milan have also contacted Garnacho’s representatives, alongside fellow Italian heavyweights Inter Milan, Juventus and Roma.