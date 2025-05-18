Five Manchester United Players Await Another Europa League Final

Manchester United head into the Europa League final in Bilbao with unfinished business. For five players in the current squad, this is not their first dance at this stage. Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelöf, Bruno Fernandes, and Amad Diallo were all part of the side that fell short in the 2021 final against Villarreal.

Only Lindelöf and Fernandes started that night in Gdańsk, but Maguire—now a central figure in United’s European campaign—is expected to feature prominently this time. The team will be desperate to avoid another painful evening, especially after losing all three encounters with Tottenham this season across league and cup competitions.

United approach the final as the only unbeaten side in this season’s competition, but they aren’t clear favourites. Spurs have suffered key injuries, most notably to attackers James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, which could hamper their threat in the final third.

However, United have injury concerns of their own, particularly in defence. There are doubts over the availability of Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro—both crucial in Amorim’s back three. Regardless, United’s squad does boast players with valuable European experience, something former manager José Mourinho famously called ‘heritage.’ This final is about more than just silverware. It’s a test of Amorim’s project, Ineos’ early decisions, and the resilience of players haunted by past failures. A win would erase the ghosts of Gdańsk and offer a genuine springboard into a new era. A defeat, however, would cement a season of regression, despite reaching a European final.

United Eye River Plate Starlet Mastantuono

Off the pitch, Manchester United’s recruitment team are focused on the future. Argentine prodigy Franco Mastantuono has emerged as a key target, aligning with Ineos’ strategy of securing elite young talent. The River Plate winger, just 18, has already broken club records and attracted interest from heavyweights like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid.

Mastantuono, who prefers to operate from the right flank, has drawn comparisons to Phil Foden due to his flair, movement, and versatility. He became River’s youngest-ever goalscorer at just 16 years and five months, surpassing Javier Saviola’s long-standing record. With an Italian passport, he is eligible to move to Europe this summer before turning 18 in August. United’s window to act may be narrow. According to Sport, Mastantuono’s agents are currently in Madrid for talks with Real, suggesting Los Blancos are making a serious push. The teenager’s release clause stands at £38 million—steep, but potentially a bargain if he reaches his projected level, especially with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

Should Mastantuono continue his rise and earn a place in Argentina’s national squad, his value could surge. United must act swiftly if they wish to avoid another Jude Bellingham-style miss. This is an opportunity not just to buy a player, but to invest in a future star before the rest of the world catches up.