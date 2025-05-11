CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs West Ham

Manchester United are back in Premier League action after reaching the Europa League final, but that does not mean Ruben Amorim did not make drastic changes to the starting lineup. Altay Bayindir gets another chance in goal, while the back three consists of Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw. Bruno Fernandes is moved backwards to central midfield to orchestrate alongside Manuel Ugarte, while Amad Diallo and Harry Amass are the two wing-backs this time around. This means Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount are in more advanced positions, playing just behind Rasmus Hojlund.