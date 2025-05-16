CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Chelsea

Manchester United are playing their penultimate match of a horrific Premier League campaign and this is the team that will face Chelsea. Andre Onana is in goal, Harry Maguire leads the back three with Victor Lindelöf to his right and Luke Shaw to his left. Bruno Fernandes is moved back into central midfield where he will try to orchestrate alongside Casemiro, while Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu start as the two wingbacks. This means there is space further forward for Mason Mount who will play alongside Amad Diallo, while Rasmus Hojlund is the centre-forward tonight.