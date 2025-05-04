CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Brentford

Manchester United are set for their match away at Brentford, but this is a hugely changed starting lineup Ruben Amorim has opted for. Before the return match against Athletic Bilbao, he decided to put out a second-string side. Altay Bayindir is in goal, Matthijs de Ligt leads the back three alongside Tyler Fredericson and Luke Shaw, while Kobbie Mainoo gets the start alongside Manuel Ugarte in midfield. Harry Amass and Patrick Dorgu will be the two wingbacks, while it is Mason Mount who replaces Bruno Fernandes, and will play alongside Alejandro Garnacho just behind the striker. But the striker today is youngster Chido Obi, 2007-born striker.