CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Athletic Bilbao

After fully resting his senior players, Ruben Amorim has chosen his strongest available side for the second leg match against Athletic Bilbao. Andre Onana is in goal, Harry Maguire is playing centrally in a back-three, with Leny Yoro and Victor Lindelof either side of him. Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte will be the rock in central midfield, while Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu return to their wing-back positions. Front three is the same in the first leg in Bilbao, with Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho operating behind the lone striker Rasmus Hojlund.