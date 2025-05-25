CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Aston Villa

Manchester United are about to ply the final match of their season against Aston Villa, after a disappointing Europa League final loss. Ruben Amorim decided to put Altay Bayindir in goal, with Harry Maguire leading the back three alongside Victor Lindelof and Ayden Heaven. Casemiro is in central midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes, while Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu one more time take up the wingback positions. Ahead of them, in attacking midfield will be Mason Mount and Amad Diallo, while Rasmus Hojlund will lead the front line for one last time this season.