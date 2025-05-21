CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI For Europa League Final vs Tottenham

Manchester United are ready for their third Europa League final in the last eight years. Ruben Amorim chose his strongest XI possible, with Andre Onana in goal, and Harry Maguire as the central of the three defenders. Either side of him will be Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw, while in central midfield alongside Casemiro will not be Manuel Ugarte. In his place is captain Bruno Fernandes, and the two wingbacks will expectedly be Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu. Bruno’s retreat to central midfield means there is space for Mason Mount to get a start in the final that not many expected just a month ago, and he will be accompanied by Amad Diallo. Up front, as the sole striker will be Rasmus Hojlund.