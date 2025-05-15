Chelsea vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Chelsea will be without Nicolas Jackson for their final Premier League fixtures after the striker received a red card in last weekend’s clash at St James’ Park. His absence further depletes Enzo Maresca’s attacking options, with Christopher Nkunku (knock) and Marc Guiu (hamstring) also unavailable due to injury. The Blues are additionally missing Wesley Fofana and Omari Kellyman, both ruled out for the remainder of the season with muscle and hamstring issues respectively. Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho is ineligible to face his parent club, narrowing Chelsea’s forward options even further ahead of Friday night.

Manchester United also continue to battle with a growing injury list. Long-term absentees Joshua Zirkzee (hamstring), Lisandro Martínez (knee), and Diogo Dalot (calf) remain out, while centre-back Leny Yoro is a fresh concern after limping off against West Ham with a foot problem.

Form Guide

Chelsea’s push for a Champions League place took a significant hit last Sunday as they fell 2-0 to Newcastle at St James’ Park. Goals from Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães halted their five-match winning streak in all competitions and brought their unbeaten league run to an end. Despite the setback, the Blues still occupy fifth in the table—level on points with Aston Villa—and know a strong finish could seal a top-four spot depending on results elsewhere. Encouragingly, Chelsea haven’t lost at Stamford Bridge in the league since Boxing Day, when Fulham snatched victory late on.

Manchester United’s woeful league form continued at the weekend as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat against West Ham at Old Trafford. Goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen extended the Red Devils’ winless run in the Premier League to seven matches, piling pressure on the squad ahead of next week’s Europa League final. Now languishing in 16th with just 39 points, United are enduring their worst-ever Premier League campaign. While they remain safe from relegation due to the failings of others, their domestic collapse has been stark, with 17 defeats already this term.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Chelsea will get a 2-0 win against Manchester United this time around. With Champions League qualification still in sight, Chelsea are expected to approach Friday’s clash with full intensity. The Red Devils, on the other hand, are likely to prioritise next week’s Europa League final by rotating key players at Stamford Bridge. That could open the door for a comfortable Chelsea win, extending United’s winless league run to eight and reinforcing the sense of a campaign spiralling towards disappointment.