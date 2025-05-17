Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United arrived at Stamford Bridge with little on the line domestically and all eyes on Wednesday’s Europa League final. Despite that, they delivered a respectable first-half showing and even thought they had the lead when Harry Maguire volleyed home—only for VAR to chalk it off for a marginal offside.

Bruno Fernandes provided the exquisite cross for the disallowed goal, showing glimpses of his class, while Reece James struck the post with a thunderous long-range effort as Chelsea warmed into the contest. The breakthrough came on 71 minutes, with Marc Cucurella nodding in from close range past a hesitant Andre Onana to hand Chelsea a narrow but significant win in their chase for Champions League football. Here’s what stood out from the night in West London.

Højlund’s Output Raises More Doubts

Rasmus Højlund’s first-half display posed a tough question: what exactly is he offering right now? He failed to hold up the ball, looked static in attack, and left Bruno Fernandes visibly frustrated by half-time. With no goals and no impact, the Dane’s confidence appears to be dwindling when it matters most. At 22, time is still on his side—but United can’t afford to wait forever. Unless he sparks into life against Spurs in Bilbao, the club may well accelerate plans for a new number nine this summer. Against Chelsea, it felt like he was finding fresh ways to surrender possession.

Dorgu’s Growing Pains Demand Patience

Thrown into the side to address United’s wing-back issues, Patrick Dorgu is clearly still finding his feet. The 20-year-old endured a chaotic evening, alternating between explosive forward runs and frustrating missteps. One moment he’d glide past his marker, the next he’d lose all momentum in the final third. Defensively, it was more of the same—moments of sharp recovery play offset by being turned inside out by Pedro Neto. The raw ability is evident, but tonight was a reminder that he’s not yet the solution. United must resist judging too soon. He’ll need time and games before he truly settles.

Onana’s Nerves Offer Cause For Concern

Andre Onana had another jittery outing between the sticks. In the first half, he spilled a simple ball straight into a danger zone, and later, he misjudged his challenge so badly that many thought Chelsea had won a penalty—until VAR intervened. While he wasn’t at fault for Cucurella’s winner, his overall presence did little to reassure. With the Europa League final looming, United need their No.1 to exude composure. Right now, he looks like a mistake waiting to happen.

Lindelöf Makes Late Case for Final Start

While United’s defensive display wasn’t flawless, Victor Lindelöf stood tall alongside Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw. The Swede was composed, reliable, and arguably one of United’s best performers on the night. With injuries disrupting United’s backline and Lisandro Martínez still sidelined, Lindelöf may have timed his form perfectly. If tonight was an audition for the final in Bilbao, he certainly gave Erik ten Hag something to think about.