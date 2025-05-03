Brentford vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Brentford have received a timely lift with the return of both Aaron Hickey and Igor Thiago to full training after extended spells out through injury. Their reintroduction could prove crucial as the Bees push for a top-half finish in the final weeks of the campaign. However, there are setbacks too. Vitaly Janelt has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a heel injury, while Fabio Carvalho is also expected to miss the run-in with a shoulder problem, further thinning Thomas Frank’s midfield options.

For Manchester United, Ruben Amorim is set to rotate heavily with his eyes firmly on next week’s Europa League semi-final second leg. Noussair Mazraoui has already been confirmed as a non-starter, marking his first omission from a Premier League XI this season. With several key players sidelined—including Diogo Dalot (calf), Joshua Zirkzee (hamstring), and Lisandro Martínez (knee)—academy prospects such as Harry Amass and Chido Obi-Martin are in line for rare senior starts.

Form Guide

Brentford are gathering momentum at just the right time. Since falling to Newcastle on 2 April, they’ve embarked on a four-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, capped most recently by a 2-0 away win at Nottingham Forest. Goals from Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa secured back-to-back league victories for the first time since February. Now sitting 11th in the table, just two points adrift of eighth-placed Fulham, the Bees are tantalisingly close to a finish that could offer European qualification, depending on cup outcomes. With four games left, Brentford are very much in the conversation for a historic achievement.

In contrast, Manchester United’s domestic campaign has continued to disappoint. Without a Premier League win since 16 March, the Red Devils are in the midst of a five-match winless streak. Their last top-flight victory came against Leicester, courtesy of goals from Højlund, Garnacho and Fernandes. However, Amorim’s men have been a different beast in Europe. A commanding 3-0 away win over Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their semi-final has put them within touching distance of the Europa League final, providing the only real highlight in an otherwise forgettable league season.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Brentford will get a 3-2 win against Manchester United. Given the gulf in motivation and the likelihood of wholesale changes from Amorim, Brentford will see this as a prime opportunity to capitalise. With home advantage and a stronger recent run of form, Thomas Frank’s side should have little trouble dispatching a rotated United XI. While both sides face short turnarounds, United’s priorities clearly lie elsewhere, and that imbalance is expected to show. Expect Brentford to take full advantage and claim all three points.