Brentford 4-3 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United’s winless run in the Premier League stretched to six matches on Sunday, as a rotated and youthful side fell 2-1 to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. With Ruben Amorim prioritising Thursday’s Europa League semi-final second leg, three academy products—Chido Obi, Harry Amass and Tyler Fredricson—were handed starts in a much-changed XI.

Despite a fast start and late flurry from Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo, United couldn’t recover from Brentford’s clinical attacking burst, which left the visitors chasing shadows for much of the afternoon. It was a performance full of lessons, both encouraging and concerning, for the Red Devils.

Obi Makes History in Mixed Outing

As expected, Amorim handed out top-flight debuts, and Chido Obi made history in the process, becoming Manchester United’s youngest-ever Premier League starter. Lining up alongside fellow debutants Fredricson and Amass, Obi was largely isolated up front and struggled to impact proceedings. Still just 16, his involvement marked a symbolic moment for United’s academy pathway, and more chances are likely to follow in the final weeks of the season—this was just a first taste of senior football for a player with significant promise.

Bayindir Fails To Seize His Chance

With Andre Onana rested and omitted from the squad entirely, Altay Bayindir was given a rare opportunity to impress—but did little to suggest he’ll be part of United’s long-term plans. Nervous throughout, the Turkish international misjudged passes, slipped repeatedly, and came close to gifting Brentford a goal after a mix-up with Luke Shaw. At 27, Bayindir’s window to prove himself appears to be closing fast. With Tom Heaton also likely to depart this summer, United face a pressing goalkeeping dilemma heading into the next campaign.

Shaw Struggles in Central Role

Given the captain’s armband in the absence of Fernandes and Maguire, Luke Shaw lined up in a central defensive role but endured a difficult afternoon. Beaten too easily on several occasions, he was partly at fault for Brentford’s equaliser, which deflected off his shoulder. He also looked uncertain on the ball, losing possession six times before being replaced at half-time by Leny Yoro. While Amorim has used Shaw as a central defender in his back three, Sunday’s performance may prompt a tactical rethink. The England international has often looked more comfortable at full-back.

A Glimmer For Mount

There was one bright spot for United early on, as Mason Mount calmly converted a Garnacho cross to open the scoring. It was Mount’s first Premier League goal since March 2024—also at Brentford—and a timely reminder of his technical quality. Mount has struggled to cement his place since arriving at Old Trafford, with speculation around his future beginning to surface. But a strong finish to this campaign could lay the foundation for a more convincing second season in red.