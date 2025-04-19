Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United will be missing several key players for Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Wolves, with Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martínez, Matthijs de Ligt, Toby Collyer, and Ayden Heaven all ruled out through injury. Victor Lindelöf and Noussair Mazraoui, who both departed at half-time during Thursday’s dramatic Europa League clash due to personal reasons, are expected to return to the squad. With another vital European tie against Athletic Bilbao looming, manager Rúben Amorim is expected to rotate heavily. That could open the door for Christian Eriksen, Lindelöf, and teenage defender Harry Amass to start.

Wolves also face selection headaches. Enso González, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Leon Chiwome, Pedro Lima, Sasa Kalajdzic, and Yerson Mosquera are all fitness doubts. Matt Doherty is managing a knock but should feature. Matheus Cunha is back from suspension and made an instant impact with a goal against Spurs, while in-form Jørgen Strand Larsen is likely to lead the line after netting five times in his last four outings.

Form Guide

Manchester United arrive off the back of one of their most extraordinary European nights in recent history. Trailing Lyon 6-4 on aggregate with minutes left in extra-time, United struck three times in six breathless minutes to turn the quarter-final on its head and reach the Europa League semi-finals. Despite that high, domestic form remains dire. United are winless in their last three Premier League games, collecting just one point from a possible nine. Amorim’s men sit 14th in the table with 38 points and, while mathematically safe from relegation, they are only two points clear of the projected survival mark with six matches to go.

Wolves, by contrast, are enjoying an excellent run. They’ve taken 13 points from the last 15 on offer and come into this match on the back of a thrilling 4-2 victory over Spurs. Since returning to the top flight in 2018, they’ve consistently troubled United, and while wins at Old Trafford have been rare, their current form suggests they will arrive with confidence.

Predicted Outcome

While United’s European heroics will give them belief, Wolves have momentum and fewer distractions. With rotation expected from the hosts and several young players likely to feature, Wolves’ blend of form and consistency could prove decisive. Still, we predict Manchester United will get a 1-1 draw this time around.