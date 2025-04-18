Manchester United 5-4 (aet) Lyon: Four Things We Learned

A wild night at Old Trafford saw Manchester United squeeze past Lyon 5-4 on aggregate to reach the Europa League semi-finals in the most dramatic fashion imaginable. Manuel Ugarte got United off to a flying start inside 10 minutes with a sharp finish after slick link-up play involving Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho. Diogo Dalot doubled the lead with a superb strike just before the break, but Lyon fought back hard. Corentin Tolisso headed home before being sent off, and Nicolás Tagliafico brought the visitors level. Even with ten men, Lyon stunned Old Trafford as Cherki and Lacazette made it 4-2 in extra time. But United weren’t done. Casemiro won a late penalty converted by Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo calmly slotted an equaliser, and in a moment of chaos-turned-magic, Harry Maguire—playing as a centre-forward—sealed the win.

Cherki Shows Quality At Old Trafford

Lyon’s brightest spark was undoubtedly Rayan Cherki. The 21-year-old is no stranger to transfer links with United, and he offered another compelling reason for INEOS to pick up the phone this summer. Cherki bagged Lyon’s third with a precise finish in extra time and looked dangerous throughout. It was his fourth goal in the Europa League this season, and he gave United’s defenders problems all night with his movement and unpredictability. He might not have left with a win, but Cherki certainly left an impression.

Devils Shine On The Wings

Ruben Amorim’s tactical setup paid dividends down the flanks, especially in the first half. His use of wing-backs in the 3-4-3 shape caused Lyon no end of problems. Both of United’s early goals came from pressure on the right-hand side. Fernandes exploited the space left by Tagliafico, who was dragged out of position by Dalot. Paul Akouokou struggled to cover ground, and Fernandes took full advantage, creating chances with precision and timing. That ability to stretch Lyon wide and pull defenders out of shape proved crucial in breaking down their resistance.

Ugarte And Casemiro Impress

Manuel Ugarte’s influence continues to grow. After assisting in the first leg, he opened the scoring at Old Trafford and showed much more attacking intent than seen during his time at PSG or Sporting. Casemiro, meanwhile, was a force throughout. He completed seven of ten ground duels, created two assists—including the floated cross for Maguire’s winner—and rolled back the years with a tireless midfield display. Both players stood up when it mattered most, showing resilience and maturity under pressure.

Devils Reach Semis Still Undefeated

The 5-4 aggregate win keeps United unbeaten in Europe and sends them through to the semi-finals with momentum—and belief. Amorim’s mission to bring silverware to Old Trafford remains alive after navigating one of the most chaotic knockout ties in recent memory. The comeback, the goals, the late drama—it had it all. More importantly, it also likely added a few million to United’s summer budget.