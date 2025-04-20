CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Wolves

Manchester United are back in Premier League action and here is the team which will face Wolves. Andre Onana is in goal as usual, while this time there are changes in the back three. Victor Lindelof will play centrally this time, while young Tyler Fredericson gets the chance to play on the left, with Noussair Mazraoui will be on the right. Harry Amass gets the chance as the left wingback, which means it is Patrick Dorgu who switches the flank to the right. Alejandro Garnacho will be one of the two attacking midfielders, with Kobbie Mainoo being his partner, with the two youngsters playing behind Rasmus Hojlund.