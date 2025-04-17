CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Lyon

Manchester United are preparing for their second leg match against Lyon and here is the team to face the French side. Andre Onana is in goal as expected, with Harry Maguire leading the back three alongside Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui. Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro once more this season form the central midfield partnership, while Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu expectedly take up the wingback positions. This means that once again Ruben Amorim chose the front three of Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho, who will be playing off Rasmus Hojlund.