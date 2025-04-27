News Ticker

CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Bournemouth

April 27, 2025

Manchester United are in Bournemouth, ready for another Premier League challenge, and here is the team to face the Cherries. Andre Onana is in goal, with Harry Maguire marshaling the back three alongside Leny Yoro and returnee Luke Shaw. Kobbie Mainoo returns to central midfield to play together with Casemiro, while Noussair Mazraoui is this time at right wingback. This means Patrick Dorgu returns to his favourite position on the left. Up front, the three usual suspects are there – Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho playing behind sole striker Rasmus Hojlund.

