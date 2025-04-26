Bournemouth vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United’s medical team has added another name to their long list of casualties, with Rúben Amorim confirming in his pre-match press conference that Diogo Dalot has suffered a calf injury. The setback is feared to be severe enough to rule him out for the remainder of the campaign. Dalot joins an ever-expanding injury list that already includes Joshua Zirkzee (thigh), Lisandro Martínez (ACL), Toby Collyer (leg), Matthijs de Ligt (ankle), Ayden Heaven (ankle), and Amad Diallo (ankle), although reports suggest Diallo could return to team training within the next week. Dalot’s absence opens the door for teenager Harry Amass to continue impressing on the flank, having shown maturity beyond his years against Wolves. However, fellow youngster Tyler Fredricson could face pressure for his starting spot from Leny Yoro and the returning Harry Maguire, fresh from his Europa League heroics.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, continue without Enes Ünal (knee) and Ryan Christie (groin), while Luis Sinisterra will also miss out as he struggles to shake off a persistent hamstring issue. Manager Andoni Iraola will assess Lewis Cook’s fitness late on, with the midfielder managing an ongoing ankle concern. One man who needs no fitness test is Antoine Semenyo, who comes into the weekend with 116 Premier League shots this season — level with Golden Boot contender Mohamed Salah.

Form Guide

Manchester United’s rollercoaster form continued last week, going from the euphoria of a stunning 5-4 comeback against Lyon in the Europa League to the frustration of another lifeless Premier League defeat, this time at the hands of Wolves. Pablo Sarabia’s expertly struck free-kick condemned United to their second consecutive league loss and extended their winless run in the competition to four matches.

Despite their struggles, United are at least safe from the threat of relegation. However, with 15 defeats already on the board, they’re closing in on unwanted history — their worst top-flight season since 1989–90. That said, the focus within the camp may have already shifted to Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg in Bilbao, where continental success remains the club’s most realistic path to salvaging the season.

Bournemouth, by contrast, are still chasing a possible spot in the UEFA Conference League, depending on the FA Cup’s outcome. Last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park helped the Cherries reach a club-record 49 Premier League points. They’ll now look to record a third consecutive clean sheet for the first time since 2019 — and the omens are favourable. The last time they did it, the third clean sheet came in a 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Bournemouth will get a 2-1 win over Manchester United. While the expected return of Bruno Fernandes could boost United’s attacking cohesion, the side’s goalscoring threat remains unreliable outside of their European exploits. A compact and composed Bournemouth outfit, buoyed by defensive solidity and home form, are well placed to frustrate their visitors once again. With Amorim’s side potentially keeping one eye on Bilbao, Bournemouth are likely to seize on United’s vulnerabilities and edge this encounter — just as they did at Old Trafford earlier in the campaign.