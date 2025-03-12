Manchester United vs Real Sociedad – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Rúben Amorim has confirmed that Leny Yoro (foot) and Harry Maguire (knock) have been ruled out, joining a growing list of absentees that includes Lisandro Martínez (knee), Amad Diallo (ankle), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Luke Shaw (hamstring), Jonny Evans (muscle), Altay Bayındır, and Tom Heaton (both unspecified). Chido Obi-Martin is also ineligible for the Europa League. Mason Mount has resumed full training after a lengthy hamstring layoff, but Thursday’s fixture comes too soon for the midfielder. However, Manuel Ugarte is available after missing two matches with a knock, while Patrick Dorgu—suspended domestically—will be eligible for selection.

With both Yoro and Maguire sidelined, Noussair Mazraoui could once again be deployed in central defence alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Victor Lindelöf, replicating last week’s setup. Amorim must also decide whether to reinstate out-of-form Rasmus Højlund or persist with Christian Eriksen and Alejandro Garnacho supporting Joshua Zirkzee.

For Real Sociedad, Jon Pacheco (muscle) remains out, while Luka Sučić (knee) and Jon Aramburu (foot) are doubts after missing training earlier this week. However, Álvaro Odriozola and Arsen Zakharyan have recovered and could feature, while Martín Zubimendi is expected to start after overcoming illness. Imanol Alguacil is likely to recall Mikel Oyarzabal, Takefusa Kubo, and Ander Barrenetxea to the attack after resting them against Sevilla, with Orri Óskarsson, Sheraldo Becker, and Sergio Gómez set to drop out.

Form Guide

Real Sociedad’s 1-1 draw in the first leg remains their only positive result in their last four outings, having suffered three consecutive domestic defeats, including a 1-0 loss at home to Sevilla last weekend. Prior to that, a 4-0 thrashing at Barcelona underlined their struggles, with La Real now sitting 11th in La Liga, 15 points off the top four and 10 points adrift of the Europa League spots with 11 games remaining.

Similarly, United’s domestic season has been one to forget. Sitting 14th in the Premier League and 13 points behind the top five, Amorim’s side must now pin their hopes on winning the Europa League to secure Champions League football next season. However, United remain the only unbeaten side in this season’s competition (W5, D4) and have won their last three European matches at Old Trafford, offering some encouragement ahead of this decisive clash.

Predicted Outcome

Historically, encounters between these two sides have been cagey, with just nine goals scored across their seven previous meetings. The most emphatic result came in 2021 when United ran out 4-0 winners, but a similarly one-sided affair seems unlikely. With both sides struggling domestically, another tight contest could unfold, potentially requiring extra time. Still, we hope for something more immediate, therefore, we predict Manchester United will get a 2-1 win in front of their fans and continue their quest for Europa League glory. That this is their only chance of reaching European football next season is another reason for the Devils to dig deep on Thursday.