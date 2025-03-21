Manchester United Players On International Duty – Hojlund Sinks Bruno’s Portugal

Embed from Getty Images

Man United Players In International Action

Cameroon national team was the first to have a Manchester United player in their squad for this international break that were actually in action, however, they did not get a good result. In African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Cameroon drew 0-0 away in Eswatini, in a match which had seen Andre Onana keep a clean sheet. Onana had a good match, keeping his net intact, but the team overall disappointed, which is why now they sit in second place of their qualifying group, behind Cape Verde, halfway through the qualifiers.

After that Wednesday match, more players were in action on Thursday. Denmark defeated Portugal 1-0 in UEFA Nations League quarterfinal 1st leg match. For Denmark, Man United had Christian Eriksen play for 86 minutes, and the experienced attacking midfielder failed to convert a penalty in the first half. Rasmus Hojlund came on after 69 minutes and scored the match winning goal, celebrating it with a ‘SIU’ in front of Cristiano Ronaldo, while Patrick Dorgu came on in the 87th minute. As for Portugal, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes both started, with the former getting replaced after 66 minutes.

Another Man United star’s national team was in action on Thursday night, as the Netherlands drew 2-2 against Spain. However, Matthijs de Ligt only featured in the final stages of the match, coming on for Memphis Depay after 84 minutes of play. That did not end well for the Dutch, who had the lead at the time, but Mikel Merino scored in the 93rd minute to give Spain an important away draw ahead of the Sunday night rematch.