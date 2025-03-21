News Ticker

Manchester United Players On International Duty – Hojlund Sinks Bruno’s Portugal

March 21, 2025 Nebojša Marković International, Man United, Man United News 0

Man United Players In International Action

Cameroon national team was the first to have a Manchester United player in their squad for this international break that were actually in action, however, they did not get a good result. In African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Cameroon drew 0-0 away in Eswatini, in a match which had seen Andre Onana keep a clean sheet. Onana had a good match, keeping his net intact, but the team overall disappointed, which is why now they sit in second place of their qualifying group, behind Cape Verde, halfway through the qualifiers.

After that Wednesday match, more players were in action on Thursday. Denmark defeated Portugal 1-0 in UEFA Nations League quarterfinal 1st leg match. For Denmark, Man United had Christian Eriksen play for 86 minutes, and the experienced attacking midfielder failed to convert a penalty in the first half. Rasmus Hojlund came on after 69 minutes and scored the match winning goal, celebrating it with a ‘SIU’ in front of Cristiano Ronaldo, while Patrick Dorgu came on in the 87th minute. As for Portugal, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes both started, with the former getting replaced after 66 minutes.

Another Man United star’s national team was in action on Thursday night, as the Netherlands drew 2-2 against Spain. However, Matthijs de Ligt only featured in the final stages of the match, coming on for Memphis Depay after 84 minutes of play. That did not end well for the Dutch, who had the lead at the time, but Mikel Merino scored in the 93rd minute to give Spain an important away draw ahead of the Sunday night rematch.

While You Are Here – United Linked With Benjamin Šeško Again

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, but securing his services will come at a significant cost. It is no secret that the Red Devils are intent on bolstering their attacking options this summer. With Marcus Rashford departing permanently following his loan move to Aston Villa—especially if Ruben Amorim remains in charge—United are prioritising a top-tier forward to strengthen their frontline. Rasmus Højlund’s struggles have further underlined the need for reinforcements. Although he finally ended his 21-game goal drought with a strike against Leicester City last weekend, his inconsistent form has left United exploring alternative solutions.

According to Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, United have shortlisted four strikers: Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyökeres, Šeško, and Hugo Ekitike. Now, German journalist Christian Falk has confirmed the club’s interest in the two Bundesliga talents but warned that Arsenal are also pushing for Šeško, with Newcastle United keeping a close watch as well. With three clubs vying for his signature, the race for Šeško is shaping up to be one of the summer’s intriguing transfer sagas. It remains to be seen whether United will make a serious push for Šeško and Ekitike or focus instead on proven goal-scorers like Osimhen and Gyökeres.

